Maxx Crosby & Raiders Nation Mourn the Loss of Longtime Employee Who Devoted 5 Decades to the Franchise

“Once a Raider, always a Raider.” Few people embody that motto more than Cheryl Nichols, who has been part of the franchise for nearly five decades. From managing team facilities to helping shape the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters, she was the steady force behind the scenes. But beyond her dedication and hard work, Cheryl was always known mostly as a loyal teammate and a true friend to the Silver and Black.

The brilliant soul who has been a crucial piece of the team passed away this week. Remembering her loyalty and kindness, the franchise, as well as the players, took to social media to express their condolences to Nichols’ family and her close ones.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Cheryl Nichols, a longtime employee and administrator whose career spanned over five decades with the Silver and Black…An amazing teammate with talents that shone throughout her years with the Raiders, Cheryl was the most loyal of friends and will forever be a loved and cherished part of the Raiders Family.” The Raiders organization put out a heartfelt and lengthy tribute, honoring Cheryl’s years of dedication and the impact she had on the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby also made sure to pay his respects. He reshared the tribute on his Instagram story. He also added three dove emojis as a quiet gesture. He joined the team back in 2019, and it seems he had also formed a bond with the veteran over these 6 years.

Netizens quickly joined the Crossby and the team to send their condolences.

Fans poured heartwarming tributes to Cheryl Nichols

For those who didn’t know, Nichols was in her 50th season with the Raiders and 11th as Senior Vice President, Administration, Facilities, and Ownership. “So sorry to hear. Prayers to Cheryl and her family,” a netizen wrote.

Many fans appeared to know Nichols and her impact on the team. This just showed how deeply she was appreciated within the Silver and Black community. “Cheryl could get anything done! We’re all gonna miss her!” one wrote. She oversaw the administration for the Las Vegas Raiders and helped direct the planning and execution of facility improvements, construction, and maintenance at the team’s headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, as well as at Allegiant Stadium and The Raiderettes Studio.

Reminiscing about her, a fan wrote, “🖤🕊️🙏 Cheryl was an absolute gem! Rest in Peace sweet Cheryl! Thank you for everything you did for me and my family. Sending much love to Cheryl’s entire family.” She is also instrumental in event planning and special projects for the Silver and Black. “Cheryl’s loyalty and dedication was unparalleled. We are forever grateful for the wisdom and support she so generously shared,” a fan wrote.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Nichols owned her own interior design and construction company in the Bay Area. A netizen recalled meeting Cheryl years ago while working on a project where they seemingly bonded over their shared love for the Raiders. “I met Cheryl when I worked on Al’s house in Marina Del Rey many years ago. I sported my Raiders cap when she greeted me. She had on a Raiders tank top and said, “ You’re a Raiders fan”! We talked all day long and she told me lots of cool stories. I even dropped her off at LAX. She was an Amazing and Wonderful person to talk to. Rest in Peace Cheryl and Go Raiders,” the comment read on the official tribute post by the Raiders.

Our hearts and prayers go out to Nichol’s two children, Kimberlie, Mark, and the entire Nichols family.