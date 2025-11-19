Maxx Crosby Responds to Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner’s Tough Message

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones handed the Las Vegas Raiders a big slice of respect. His declaration: while the Cowboys remain “America’s team,” the Raiders are “worldwide.” On his podcast, The Rush, Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby addressed Jones’ comments with utmost grace. No territorial defence of his struggling franchise, just honest appreciation.

“Yeah, you know, that’s massive respect coming from Jerry Jones, somebody I respect a ton,” Crosby said on his podcast. “That dude is a maverick. He changed the game in so many ways. People like that, that really go against the grain and stand up for what they believe in and literally risk everything to go after what they love and believe in, I got nothing but respect for. I got a ton of respect for Jerry Jones and what he’s built over there in Dallas.”

The Raiders’ All-Pro didn’t stop there. He credited the Netflix documentary, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, for deepening his understanding of what Jerry Jones has created for the Cowboys. The documentary chronicles Jones’ 1989 purchase of the Cowboys for $140 million, a massive gamble that delivered three Super Bowl championships in the 90s. For a fourth-round pick like Crosby, who built himself into an elite edge rusher through pure work ethic, that kind of risk-taking resonates.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

Crosby also went on to validate Jones’ assessment about the fan bases.

“I think his statement is 100% true. The Raiders fans, no matter where you’re at, there’s going to be Raiders fans everywhere,” he noted. “And the Cowboys are the same way.”

Monday night proved it. Inside Allegiant Stadium, Cowboys and Raiders supporters created chaos in the stands. Crosby also mentioned fans “literally trying to kill each other” during the game. These aren’t casual observers. They’re diehards spanning continents.

The mutual respect between these franchises runs deep, even when one’s winning and the other’s rebuilding. Jones acknowledged what the Raiders represent globally. Crosby returned the favor by recognizing Jones’ legacy. But that wasn’t all Jerry had to say about the Raiders. After the Dallas Cowboys’ MNF victory, Jones also praised Crosby’s athleticism and presence on the field.

Jerry Jones heaps praise on Maxx Crosby

The Dallas Cowboys seemed reignited with purpose. The offense hummed as usual, and even the defense showed up in a big way with the trade deadline additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. Still, as Jerry Jones sat watching the game, he couldn’t help but marvel at the Raiders’ defensive end he’d tried to acquire at the trade deadline.

“That Crosby is a mess,” Jones said, appearing on 105.3 The Fan. “You wanna see a defensive end that can flat rush that passer, but at the same time play that run, you don’t wanna go on his side of the field. So, there’s your outside guy that makes a difference.”

Coming from an owner who watches elite talent daily, that’s serious praise. Jones wasn’t blowing smoke either. Crosby delivered a first-quarter strip-sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, showing exactly why Dallas inquired about his availability weeks earlier. Crosby finished Monday with five tackles, one sack on Prescott, and a forced fumble, his fifth game this season recording at least five stops.

But it wasn’t enough. Maxx Crosby was the lone consistent bright spot on a Raiders defense struggling to contain anyone. Dallas improved to 4-5-1, keeping their playoff hopes flickering. Las Vegas dropped to 2-8, extending its skid to four straight losses.

Jones got his answer about Crosby months ago. Now he settles for praise from the radio booth instead of watching him rush in a Cowboys jersey. For Crosby, the compliments from opposing owners pile up even if the wins don’t. But respect? He’s got that locked down. Even from Jerry Jones.