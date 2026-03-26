Maxx Crosby Responds to Ravens Fans Calling Him a Liar After Nixed Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby finds himself at the center of chaos after a blockbuster move collapsed

What really happened behind the scenes tells a very different story

Crosby sent a clear message to the Las Vegas Raiders faithful

Although Maxx Crosby’s blockbuster trade has been done and dusted after the Baltimore Ravens rescinded their offer, the Las Vegas Raiders star issued a powerful response to the Ravens fans who are still unhappy with the All-Pro defensive end. The Baltimore front office agreed to a massive package for Crosby, comprising two first-round draft picks, but backpedaled on their offer after the 28-year-old’s physical. Hence, Crosby, who has been receiving a lot of hate from the Ravens supporters, decided to clap back via his podcast.

“This is the last time I’ll talk about this, truly. I’m in tears laughing. Bro, why do you think I would lie about that?!” Crosby said on his Rush podcast. “Idk if it was prime traffic time, but now the Ravens fans are like, ‘F–k you, it wasn’t 2 hours. I’m honest to a fault; I can’t even help myself. Seeing stuff like that, it had me dying laughing. Now the Ravens fans are like, ‘F you.’ They’re sending me messages, ‘I hope you f’ing end your career.’ I’m like, ‘Damn.’”

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With the drama surrounding the nixed trade, Maxx Crosby used his podcast to share his side of the story and revealed what happened behind the scenes, which stopped him from joining the Ravens. Crosby arrived in Baltimore after a five-hour flight to Washington, followed by a two-hour drive.

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When Crosby finally reached the Ravens facility, where he wasn’t able to interact with either GM Eric DeCosta or head coach Jesse Minter until the end of the day, he noticed the energy “was off.” Then the Ravens’ medical staff proceeded with their tests, and they noticed some issues. Baltimore’s concern centered on the uncertainty of Crosby’s durability after a couple of seasons because of a degenerative issue in his knee, a source told ESPN.

“I’m so excited, fired up, this is a new opportunity. You could just tell the energy was off. I dapped [Minter] up, and he had a blank face,” Crosby said. “I’m not thinking anything of it. Maybe he’s just different. I don’t know him. I go into the room, they sit me down on the couch, and go, ‘I don’t know how to say this. One of our doctors have concerns with the results, with your knee. Some of them are concerned about the future. We really want you. We’re just gonna have to get more and more opinions.”

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With these mounting concerns, DeCosta and Co. decided to back out of the trade. Baltimore then arranged for Crosby to fly back to Las Vegas, and he returned to the Raiders. While Maxx Crosby continues to receive hate from the Ravens fanbase, he has made it clear he is back for good in Las Vegas before reiterating his commitment to the Raiders with a powerful statement.

Maxx Crosby sends emotional message to Raiders Nation after his nixed Ravens trade

After spending his entire career with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving for the Baltimore Ravens was a challenging decision for Maxx Crosby. Hence, when the deal fell through, the star defensive end was quick to reiterate his commitment to the Raiders. The Vegas front office selected Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

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Since then, the 28-year-old has been one of the league’s top pass rushers, recording 69.5 sacks, 439 tackles (278 solo), 164 quarterback hits, and 133 tackles for loss in 110 career regular-season games. Hence, when he returned to Las Vegas, Crosby sent out a powerful message to all Raiders fans.

“Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. I’m a Raider. I’m Back. Run That [Expletive],” Crosby wrote on X.

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The failed trade saga has only reinforced Maxx Crosby’s commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders, and he appears fully focused on the road ahead. Despite the drama and the continued hate from Ravens fans, Crosby has made his stance crystal clear that he is a Raider for life.