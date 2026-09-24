Maxx Crosby Reveals Major Career Transformation Inspired by Kobe Bryant

The reason Maxx Crosby chose “8 to 24” is not simply the numbers. The Raiders star says the metaphor represents his next step in maturity as an elite player, one shaped by a difficult offseason that pushed him toward a level he always believed he could reach.

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“I feel like I’m going from 8 to 24, like, that next step in maturity, that next step as an elite player. I’ve already done a lot of great things in this league, and I’ve been an elite player, but there’s another level I know I can get to,” Crosby said on The Rush With Maxx Crosby.

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This metaphor is directly related to Kobe Bryant, who once broke down the difference between the two numbers in his own words. On wearing 8, he said, “When I first came in at 8, is really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing. I got to prove that I belong here in this league… It’s nonstop energy and aggressiveness and stuff.”

Then, talking about the switch to 24, he explained, “Then 24 is a growth from that. Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater.”

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Notably, Crosby isn’t talking about swapping jersey numbers himself; he’s borrowing the same symbolism to describe his own growth as a player.

“And it’s like there almost felt like there needed to be something, like a split in the road, a split in the world, that needed me to go to that spot. And God doesn’t make mistakes, and he put me in that situation.”

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The Raiders edge rusher has been one of the most feared defenders in the league since Las Vegas took a chance on him in the 4th round back in 2019, and he’s paid that faith back with five consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2021 through 2025.

But last season tested him in a way his stats sheet doesn’t fully capture. Crosby played through a torn meniscus in his left knee starting Week 7, and finally landed on injured reserve on December 27 before undergoing surgery on January 7. By his own admission, it’s been the toughest recovery of his career. Still, he’s not treating it as a setback.

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“And just this whole offseason and everything in general, it’s just been a massive test. And I know deep down, I know what I’m capable of. And I know there’s always another level. And so, that’s where I feel like I’m at and where I’m going towards, and I know there’s always room for improvement.”

That mindset explains why the Raiders are being cautious with him now. Under head coach Klint Kubiak, Crosby sat out all three preseason games entirely, the only healthy starter to do so. Even in the regular-season opener against the Dolphins, he played just 46 of 56 defensive snaps. The team is clearly managing his workload, even if Crosby himself is chasing an even higher gear.

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This isn’t the first time Crosby has pointed to Kobe Bryant as his inspiration. Back in a 2023 interview with GQ Sports, he opened up about how the Mamba Mentality shapes his entire approach to the game.

“From a training aspect, I sat down with my nutrition guys, my strength staff, everyone I work with, to get ready for another off-season. We came up with a great plan. I got this from Kobe Bryant: I make agreements with myself. I’ll be in the building by this time; I will do all these different things: I will hit this speed on the field, work up to this, etc. These are the things I’m pushing for and working toward. I still have a few offseason weeks left, but I’ll just say this: it’s been an incredible offseason.”

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With 442 career tackles, 71 sacks, and 29 pass deflections already to his name, Crosby has plenty to show for his relentless approach.