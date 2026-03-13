Maxx Crosby Seemingly Takes a Dig at Ravens & Lamar Jackson After Failed Trade Move

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore officially cancelled the historic draft capital exchange following mandatory evaluations.

Maxx Crosby ruthlessly targeted Baltimore's star quarterback by highlighting previous defensive dominance.

Undeterred by the sudden collapse, the resilient rusher aggressively reaffirmed his timeline.

After the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of a trade for Maxx Crosby with the Las Vegas Raiders, a fallout was inevitable. With the Ravens reportedly raising concerns about Crosby’s knee during his medical evaluation, questions have been raised about the defensive end’s trade value and whether other NFL teams might still be interested in him. But, amid the concerns, Crosby took to social media to share a post that appeared to take a dig at the Ravens.

On Thursday, Maxx Crosby reposted an Instagram reel from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger on his Instagram story. The post highlighted Crosby’s dominant performance against the Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in the Week 2 game of the 2024 season.

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“Las Vegas Raiders Maxx… week 2 2024. destroyed the Ravens… I believe he is as highly motivated on March 12 as any player in the NFL. #BaldysBreakdowns,” Baldinger wrote in the caption of his IG reel.

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On September 15, 2024, Maxx Crosby stormed into Baltimore and wreaked havoc on the Ravens’ offense. Crosby recorded 6 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 1 pass deflection in the game to lead the Raiders in a 26–23 win over the Ravens. That performance also led to Crosby earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the fifth time in his NFL career.

Now, Baldinger suggested that the Ravens remembered that dominant outing when they attempted to trade for Crosby, reportedly offering first-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts. Baldinger also described vividly how two of Crosby’s sacks in that 2024 game ended with Lamar Jackson flat on his back.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Baldinger (@baldynfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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“I’m sure when the Ravens tried to sign Maxx Crosby, they remembered Week 2 of 2024,” Baldinger said while showing the highlights of Crosby’s sacks in the clip. “Like he was ready to commit Kerry against Patrick Mekari to take Lamar Jackson down. Like, you watch his takeoff; he beats the handle of Lamar to Derrick Henry. Bam! Doesn’t even start, and the play is over. Nobody plays the run as Maxx Crosby does. You can’t cut him off. Does anybody have more tackles for losses in the last six years?”

Coming into that game against the Raiders, the Ravens believed Lamar Jackson could neutralize Maxx Crosby’s relentless pass rush. After all, the two-time NFL MVP has built his reputation on elusiveness and playmaking ability. Baltimore might’ve planned to lean on read-option plays, forcing Crosby to react and giving Jackson opportunities to exploit the defense. But according to Baldinger, those plans simply did not work against “The Condor,” Crosby’s well-known nickname.

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“Like, you just watch him come off this edge here. I mean, that’s The Condor,” Baldinger added. “You can’t fall over The Condor’s head. Even the great Lamar Jackson, two-time MVP, didn’t get to pass that. You see this twist here, like, ‘Oh, he’s looking for some daylight; just give him some daylight,’ and ‘Bam! He’s on Lamar, so fast.’ Plant that shadow right into the ground. They will want him back. All I know is, he does this with every team in the league.”

Maxx Crosby has built a reputation as one of the most relentless pass rushers since the Raiders drafted him in 2019. In the last seven seasons, he has recorded 439 total tackles, 133 tackles for loss, 69.5 sacks, and 164 quarterback hits in 110 games. Crosby’s 69.5 sacks are more than double what any Ravens defender has produced since 2019. That’s exactly why the Ravens were reportedly ready to do what they had never done before: trade a first-round pick for a veteran player.

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How did Maxx Crosby’s trade to Baltimore get cancelled?

The Maxx Crosby deal reportedly fell apart after the Ravens conducted their medical evaluation on the DE. A knee injury that Crosby underwent surgery for roughly two months ago raised concerns during Baltimore’s physical assessment. While trades only become official once the new league year begins on March 11, and after players pass their physicals, the Ravens ultimately cancelled the Crosby trade.

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“This decision that the Raiders say that the Ravens have made is an indication that they do not believe [Crosby’s knee recovery] is going to be fine,” Rapoport said recently while discussing Crosby’s situation on The NFL Network. “It is a lot to invest in a pass rusher. It is two first-round picks, it is a historic trade – the first time they have ever traded a first-rounder of any player – and it appears the Ravens are just not comfortable with what they found in the medical exams for Crosby, so it is now off.”

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The 28-year-old initially suffered the knee injury during a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Despite the setback, Crosby continued playing to record 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, and 10 sacks in 15 games. However, as the injury lingered, the Raiders eventually consulted doctors about the long-term risks and placed Crosby on injured reserve in December. The decision reportedly frustrated Crosby, who wanted to finish the season due to his competitive nature.

In January, Crosby then underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and he later looked motivated to return to the field. But in the NFL, failed physicals often come down to risk tolerance. NFL teams must weigh the potential reward against the medical concerns surrounding a player. In Maxx Crosby’s case, the Ravens apparently decided the risk was too high, especially when major draft capital was involved.

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Now that the Ravens have backed away from the deal, Crosby appears motivated to prove doubters wrong. He recently posted a video of himself on a plane and removed Ravens-related content from his account. While he hasn’t publicly commented on the situation yet, Crosby did repost a statement from his agent confirming that he remains on track in his recovery.