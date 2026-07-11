Maxx Crosby Sends Chilling Warning to Every NFL QB Not Named Lamar Jackson

Maxx Crosby has never been one to mince words. And his latest message to the NFL quarterbacks is as intimidating as his play on the field. The Raiders’ defensive end will be entering his eighth NFL season. Except for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, he is clear on his plan to tackle other signal callers.

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However, except for the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, he is clear on his plan to tackle the other signal callers in the league.

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“I want to take a really good pursuit angle,” said Crosby in a video shared by B/R Gridiron on X. “And, for me, that delusion in my head, I’m like, F**k the quarterback. Besides Lamar Jackson, I’m running their a** down no matter what.”

Maxx Crosby was seemingly explaining his aggressive, high-speed pursuit angle technique when rushing the passer. Pass rushing is one of Crosby’s greatest strengths. And according to several NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the Las Vegas Raiders DE is the No. 4 overall ranked edge rusher in the league for the 2026 season. But the assessment isn’t without reason.

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Crosby has often disrupted the opposing quarterbacks. In his time with the Raiders, the 28-year-old has amassed 69.5 career sacks. And among those, he had four different double-digit sack seasons, which seemingly showcases his prowess as a pass rusher. To further back that, despite battling a torn meniscus, Crosby recorded 10 sacks in the 2025 season.

“I think he’s sacked me the most out of anyone I’ve ever played against, so to me, he’s the best pass rusher I’ve played against. So, no offense to any other pass rusher — just putting it out there. But he is the best one that I’ve gone up against because he goes out there and he gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill,” said Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes about Maxx Crosby.

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However, there is one quarterback against whom the Las Vegas Raiders DE may have a different strategy. Lamar Jackson is arguably the most dangerous dual-threat weapon among the current NFL quarterbacks. But what makes Jackson unique is his elite lateral quickness and explosive acceleration, which helps him to vanish from a defender’s field of vision in a single step.

The Baltimore Ravens signal-caller stands as the all-time NFL record holder for most career rushing yards (6,522) by a quarterback. Previously, Michael Vick held the feat with 6,109 yards. However, in 2024, Jackson breezed past him in just 102 games (41 games fewer than it took Vick). And without his elite ability to dodge pass rushers, this record wouldn’t have been achievable so soon.

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While Maxx Crosby acknowledged Lamar Jackson’s ability, he hasn’t revealed the counter plans yet. However, the Raiders and the Ravens aren’t scheduled to face each other in the 2026 NFL regular season. However, if they qualify for the postseason, there is a possibility to watch Crosby go head-to-head against Jackson.