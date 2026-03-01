Maxx Crosby Sends Direct Message as Cowboys Hire DE’s Former Coach Amid Trade Links

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Jul 26, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Las Vegas Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20230726_hmb_wb4_161

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Jul 26, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Las Vegas Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20230726_hmb_wb4_161

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby dropped a fiery public reaction to the newest Dallas hire.

The Cowboys officially secured the disgruntled Raiders star's trusted pass rush mentor.

Las Vegas faces a critical March deadline before massive 2027 contract guarantees.

The trade buzz around Maxx Crosby has officially spilled out of the building and into the offseason noise. Among the teams linked to the pass rusher are the Cowboys, and their latest coaching hire has only poured more fuel on the fire. And Crosby wasted no time making his feelings known.

​”Yessssssssir 🔥🔥🔥,” Crosby commented on Brandon Jordan’s post.

Crosby dropped that line on pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan’s Instagram post announcing his new role with the Cowboys. Jordan, who goes by BT Jordan professionally, announced the hiring on his social media.

“One Chapter Close Another One Opens! I’m Back To The South now! Blessed to be the Pass Rush Consultant for Americas Team!! 🎨,” Jordan captioned the post.

The hiring immediately added a new layer to the Crosby-to-Cowboys conversation, and for good reason. Crosby and Jordan share a bond that goes back to 2019, the same year the Raiders selected Crosby in the fourth round. Their working relationship was there from the very beginning of his pro journey.

A workout clip from that year began circulating on social media after Jordan’s Cowboys hire was announced, showing the two grinding together. Since then, Jordan has remained a fixture in Crosby’s offseason training program, and Crosby has been open about just how much that partnership has meant to his development.

A post shared by Brandon Jordan (@coachbtjordan)

“Can’t tell you how much these two have helped me from Day 1. Two [GOATs],” Crosby tweeted in 2023 alongside a photo with Jordan and fellow pass rush trainer Chuck Smith.

Now Jordan is in Dallas, and the Cowboys have a very specific reason for wanting him there. The franchise brought him in under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to help revive a pass rush that badly underperformed last season. Dallas ranked 32nd in points allowed and surrendered one of the worst defensive performances in the league, recording just 35 sacks on the season.

Jordan is best known as the founder and CEO of Trench Performance, the pass rush training platform. He began his coaching career in 2012 as an assistant offensive line coach at Missouri S&T. He worked on the offensive side of the ball until 2015 before making the jump to John Ehret High School in New Orleans the following year.

In 2023, Jordan stepped into the NFL as a pass rush specialist with the Seahawks. He then spent the last two seasons in that same role with the Denver Broncos. Under his watch, Denver’s defense led the entire league in sacks with 68. They also generated 213 QB pressures and 164 QB hits.

Dallas, by comparison, finished second in QB pressures with 197. But the rest of the numbers told a completely different story, with just 35 sacks and 108 QB hits. That gap is exactly why the Cowboys came calling.

That said, Crosby’s own frustrating season end has kept the trade speculation alive on the Raiders’ side. Since the final weeks of the 2025 season, the reports of him not suiting up in silver and black again have not stopped.

Maxx Crosby wants out, and the Cowboys may be the perfect landing spot

Maxx Crosby was benched with just two games remaining last season. At the time, he made no effort to hide his anger, publicly stating he did not care about draft picks. Former head coach Pete Carroll had decided to shut him down due to a knee injury, even as Crosby believed he could totally suit up.

Things have only gotten messier since then. In early February, reports emerged that Crosby had told minority owner Tom Brady directly that “he will never play for the Raiders again.” With that, his agents reportedly began reaching out to other teams, and analysts started drawing up the trade packages.

“If you’re gonna ask me to play ‘Madden’ with no consequences, I’m going for the jugular. If I’m the Raiders, why not go out and trade Maxx Crosby?” former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty said on ESPN’s Get Up. “For the Dallas Cowboys, you franchise tagged George Pickens. You don’t work out a long-term deal. You trade him to the Raiders for Crosby in exchange.”

The Cowboys could certainly use what Crosby brings to the table. He closed out the 2025 season with 10 sacks, 73 tackles, and 28 tackles for loss across 15 games. But his pass rush numbers reflect a dip compared to the trajectory he set as a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

While his 2025 totals included just 4 QB blitzes, 8 QB hurries, and 11 QB knockdowns, those metrics were nearly double during his 2022 campaign, when he registered 13 blitzes, 12 hurries, and 21 knockdowns.

Getting Jordan back in his corner could be exactly what he needs to return to that finalist-caliber level. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already signaled “being aggressive in free agency” this offseason.

Right now, Crosby is on a three-year, $106.5 million extension, with a cap hit of $35.79 million in 2026. If the Raiders want to move him, the clock is ticking. They must make a decision before the third day of the league year begins, at which point his $29 million base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed.