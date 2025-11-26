Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Sets the Record Straight on ‘Wanting Chip Kelly Fired’ Talk

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby rumored to want Chip Kelly fired, sparks controversy

Raiders fire Kelly and senior offensive assistant after Browns loss

Offensive struggles, penalties, and sacks expose broader team dysfunction

When you are playing in the NFL, your words are always under the spotlight. This is what happened when the news about Chip Kelly’s departure broke. Las Vegas Raiders‘ defensive end Maxx Crosby found his name pulled into the drama. His statements led some people to believe that he was the one who wanted Kelly gone. But soon after, he stepped up to wipe the slate clean on this.

“I talked about it with Jim earlier today. It was Mike Florio or something who put out a clickbait-type article and said it was time for a change or made it seem like I was saying that we needed to fire Chip,” Crosby clarified. “You read the quote, and it’s completely the opposite, where I’m showing respect because that’s how I feel. Chip was always really cool with me. We had a great relationship.”

The 28-year-old wasted little time clearing the air about the speculations against him eager to see the offensive coordinator fired. During his appearance on ‘The Rush with Maxx Crosby,’ he pushed back and talked about an article written by the Editor in Chief of Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio. Crosby’s initial comments had required this further clarification.

“The offense has been struggling and felt we needed to make a change,” Crosby had said after Kelly was shown the exit. “So that’s above my pay grade. But at the end of the day, I wish the best for Chip, and I know he’ll be back doing his thing soon.”

With a 2-9 record, the Raiders are far from having the kind of season they wanted. This was a big reason why the team acted fast and let Kelly go after their 24-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Furthermore, it was not just Kelly who lost his position. The Raiders also fired senior offensive assistant Bob Bickness after their fifth consecutive loss.

The Raiders’ offense imploded against the Cleveland Browns. Their ground game sputtered, they went just 4‑of‑17 on third down, and were battered by a season-high 10 sacks on quarterback Geno Smith. Add in 13 penalties for 109 yards, and the result was a brutal offensive collapse that perhaps explains the need for a firing.

While Maxx Crosby clarified that he didn’t have negative feelings towards Kelly, there was another person who had a more significant role in making this decision. The head coach himself recently spoke about making the decision.

Pete Carroll on Chip Kelly’s firing

When changes as significant as this happen, you are bound to hear the head coach’s philosophy behind them. Before the Monday edition of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM show, Pete Carroll discussed the decision to fire Kelly.

“I thought it was too painful where we were, and the play has not been good enough,” Carroll said. “I’m really surprised as well that this has happened, but I think our players deserve it, and our fans deserve that we give them our best shot. That’s what competing is all about.”

The decision to let Kelly go mustn’t have been an easy one. However, it appears that the staff had already had a replacement in mind. The Raiders will next be on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Only time will tell how the change impacts their offense and whether they can break out of their slump.

