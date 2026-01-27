Maxx Crosby Shares Major Injury Update for Tom Brady’s Raiders Amid Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby shares update after Raiders end his season.

Crosby’s season shut down with two games remaining.

League speculation grows despite Crosby’s contract.

Another season slipped away in a similar painful fashion for Maxx Crosby. Just like the year before, he found himself sidelined with two games left on the schedule. But now, as the offseason heats up, Crosby has dropped a “phenomenal” update that brings a spark of optimism.

“I’m doing phenomenal. Week three of rehab starts today,” Crosby told Jim Gray on the Let’s Go podcast. “Getting everything rocking and rolling. So it’s been good. It’s been a nice buildup, but feeling a lot better. Still on the crutches. It’s gonna be a little bit of time with that.”

Crosby underwent surgery for a meniscus trim in his knee, a procedure to clean up the damage and set him up for recovery. The Raiders’ defensive end shared his mindset on Instagram, writing, “Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet.”

Meniscus injuries, which involve tears in the knee’s cartilage cushion, can be a “little tricky,” Crosby explained on the podcast. They often lead to swelling, pain, and instability because the tissue doesn’t heal easily on its own, sometimes requiring careful rehab to avoid setbacks. The DE has, however, taken a lesson from this situation, saying, “[It] makes you appreciate how valuable your legs are.”

Crosby had been battling the injury since October, pushing through until the Raiders could wait no longer.

Crosby had been battling the injury since October, pushing through until the Raiders could wait no longer. They placed him on IR before the Giants game, with the team’s statement noting the decision was made for the “best interest of both the franchise and the player.” Even former head coach Pete Carroll weighed in at the time, saying the evaluation “just looks too bad.”

For Crosby, the end of the season must have hit like a gut punch. He missed the final games for the second straight year. He sat out much of the 2024 season due to a high ankle sprain that required surgery.

However, the way Crosby’s season wrapped up left a bitter taste he couldn’t hide. The pass rusher voiced his frustration when asked about draft picks. That raw emotion has sparked wild rumors about Crosby playing elsewhere next season.

Maxx Crosby could be gone from Las Vegas in the 2026 season

Apart from the strained relationship rumors bubbling between Crosby and the Raiders, reports keep circling back to one big idea: Crosby is an outstanding player who deserves a better shot at contending with a team that actually has a chance.

His elite skills make him a hot commodity, and whispers suggest Las Vegas might move him to shake things up under Tom Brady’s ownership.

“A mock trade proposed sending Crosby to the Chicago Bears for D.J. Moore, a 2026 first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick,” Grant Bricker of BearsRoundtable suggested.

The Bears’ offense surprisingly clicked this year. But they struggled defensively, ranking 23rd in points allowed. Crosby could change that in a hurry, bringing his disruptive edge to shore up their front and terrorize quarterbacks week after week. The pass rusher has contributed majorly in Las Vegas, racking up 10 sacks, 73 tackles, and 20 QB hits, the most in the franchise this year.

That said, Crosby signed a contract extension last offseason for a three-year, $106.5 million deal. He is set to earn $30 million in base salary, with his cap hit and dead cap value sitting over $35 million.