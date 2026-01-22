Maxx Crosby Shares Update on Raiders’ HC Search After Team Announced Interview News

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby offered a brief update on the Raiders’ ongoing head coach search. Turns out, he’s not in the loop for the whole process.

“Not really, no. I haven’t talked to them… not in the last couple of weeks,” he said via ESPN‘s Ryan McFadden on X. “I’m just kind of focused on, like I said, my family and my girls and getting healthy. But yeah, I haven’t talked to them in a while.”

In a video shared by McFadden, Crosby made the honest revelation when asked directly whether the Raiders had kept him informed. Meanwhile, the pass rusher’s comments come just as his team made progress in their coaching search. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Las Vegas has completed a second interview with Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. While the Raiders have been linked to offensive-minded head coaches, they have also continued to explore defensive options.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.