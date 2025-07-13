Maxx Crosby Teases Something Bigger After Ndamukong Suh Retires on Father’s Death Anniversary

“He’s always been a dirty player. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does,” former RB LeGarrette Blount perhaps best described this one aspect of NFL star Ndamukong Suh‘s game. He could hit hard and disrupt plays. Offensive lines and quarterbacks feared his sheer strength. Even if a bit rough, he was one of the most talented defensive players who not only appreciated the game but also understood it for what it was. And off the field, he showed a much kinder and gentler side to his teammates and fans.

After a 13-year career in the NFL, enjoying the game while making memorable moments, he has decided to hang up his cleats. Alongside declaring his retirement, he wrote a heartwarming message in his Instagram post to pay tribute to his late father. Michael Suh was a legend who supported his son throughout his career and guided him in life. He made this decision to honor his father. “It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself,” he wrote. However, this isn’t the end of his career!

Suh has promised to be around and continue carrying the legacy. It’s perhaps time for another big chapter in life, as the Raiders‘ defensive end hinted. Maxx Crosby was one of the first to comment on the post. After appreciating the former defensive tackle’s career, he hinted that the next stop for the legend should be Canton, Ohio. “One Of My Biggest Inspirations. Next Stop Is Canton. Congrats, OG,” he wrote.

Does the name ring a bell? Suh is truly a Hall of Famer in the eyes of fans and teammates. And the official title would be the ultimate honor after his dominant career, after the Lions drafted him as No. 2 overall in 2010. Even in his rookie year, Suh had begun showing elite skills. He made his first Pro Bowl as well as the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had been grinding ever since he stepped into the league and became a force! And he consistently leveled up his game.

So, when his father requested that he retire now and start the next chapter of his life, he listened. “Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice… It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter. I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” he wrote on his father’s death anniversary. It was an emotional tribute from Suh to his father. Suh Sr. was a soccer player for Cameroon and was semi-pro in Germany. “Rest in power, Dad. Your mission lives on through me,” he added.

No wonder his teammates called him the nicest despite his “dirtiest” title. But he isn’t stepping away from the spotlight! Ndamukong Suh is now gearing up for his latest venture.

Why did Ndamukong Suh start a new podcast?

Suh is one of the few players to have taken three different teams to the Super Bowl (the Miami Dolphins, Buccaneers, and the Philadelphia Eagles). And now, he wants to succeed in a different field. As he said, Suh is all set for the newest chapter of his life, which begins with a new podcast titled “No Free Lunch.” He announced the launch of his podcast during his conversation with The Athletic’s Jayson Jenks.

“That’s why I created the No Free Lunch podcast. It’s about real conversations, real strategy, and real education. Because freedom doesn’t come from fame, it comes from knowledge and how you move,” he wrote. Speaking of his podcast, he won’t be dishing out takes on how to tackle a QB, though it would have been more fitting.

After all, he made five Pro Bowls in his first eight seasons while playing for the Detroit Lions. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers (2019–2021) and finished his career with the Eagles in 2022, making another Super Bowl appearance. He ended his career with 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, and 214 quarterback hits! But the podcast is about how to manage your finances.

Ndamukong Suh, who is also one of the highest-paid defensive players, said that he had met the “sharpest minds” in business and learned how to build a real estate portfolio as well as how to invest. And now, he wants to make others aware of this knowledge. He wants his listeners to learn from that and become successful. After his wholesome career, he has seemingly circled back to what he loves, and his fans are happy about it.