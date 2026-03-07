Maxx Crosby Trade Saga Ends as Ravens Sacrifice 2026 1st Round Pick and More for DE

The Las Vegas Raiders fans spent weeks hearing Maxx Crosby’s name in trade rumors since Super Bowl LX. Reports kept suggesting that the star defensive end did not want to sit through another rebuild in Las Vegas. Eventually, the situation reached a breaking point. Now the speculation has finally turned into reality, as the Raiders have reportedly moved from Crosby and ended the long-running trade saga.

“The #Raiders are trading star edge Maxx Crosby to the #Ravens for pick No. 14 and additional compensation, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his X account. “A blockbuster. A new home for Crosby and a true rebuild for Las Vegas.”

Meanwhile, Rapoport also shared how the moment unfolded behind the scenes.

“#Raiders GM John Spytek just got off the phone with Maxx Crosby, informing him of the trade. The deal will be official when the league year begins.”

That conversation effectively confirmed the end of Crosby’s run in Las Vegas. The Raiders sent Crosby to the Ravens in exchange for the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and additional compensation.

Right now, many expect the Raiders to pick Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick. However, the roster needs help on the defensive line. Because of the Crosby deal, they now hold an extra first-round selection that could reshape their strategy.

They might stay at No. 14 and fill one of those roster gaps. They now also own two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which gives them more flexibility to build around Mendoza if he becomes their quarterback of the future.

Earlier at the NFL Combine, general manager John Spytek admitted that Crosby is an elite talent and that teams usually need elite players to win in the league.

“… Maxx is an elite player, and I’ve been very upfront from the start when I got here that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them,” he said.

Still, adding two more first-round picks gives them flexibility in coming drafts, as the Raiders are starting fresh under head coach Klint Kubiak.

However, just like the Raiders, the Ravens also got a good deal as they added an elite pass rusher for the upcoming season.

Maxx Crosby will solve a big Ravens problem

The Baltimore Ravens did not hold back when they went after Maxx Crosby. In fact, the purple and black paid a price they rarely pay to land a defender. Still, the move feels justified when you look at the roster. The Ravens clearly needed help at pass rush, and adding a player with Crosby’s ability directly addresses that problem.

After all, Baltimore’s defense struggled more than usual against the pass last season. Opposing quarterbacks posted an adjusted net yards per attempt of 6.7 in 2025, which ranked as the tenth-worst mark in the league. And the Ravens also produced only 30 sacks throughout the season, the third lowest total across the NFL. Because of that, they needed serious help up front, and Crosby brings exactly what the defense lacked.

Over his career, he has piled up 69.5 sacks along with 439 total tackles and 133 tackles for loss. Those numbers put him firmly among the NFL’s most productive pass rushers, and teams like the Cowboys were interested in him.

Of course, one can argue, with the No. 14 pick, they could have selected a young pass rusher such as Keldric Faulk, Akheem Mesidor, or Cashius Howell. But while those prospects carry promise, none offer the certainty Crosby brings as a proven edge threat.

A team hoping to challenge for the AFC North crown and Super Bowl in 2026 needs players who can contribute immediately rather than promise. And given their urgent need in the defensive front, this deal looks like a calculated gamble that could pay off for the Ravens.