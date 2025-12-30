Maxx Crosby Urged to Leave Raiders, Join $8B Team Desperate for Pass Rusher

Defensive end Maxx Crosby’s loyalty to the Las Vegas Raiders is on the line like never before. With the rising tensions in the locker room, former NFL star Dwight Freeney believes the elite pass rusher may need to reconsider staying with Pete Carroll’s team. And as the offseason approaches, the trade buzz only grows louder.

“The feeling of winning; there’s no feeling like that,” Freeney said on the Up & Adams show, setting the record straight about the most important thing that’s missing from Crosby’s seven-season stint with the team. “When you win in the playoffs, and when you go to the playoffs, win a Super Bowl, those are the moments that stay with you forever.”

The franchise last advanced to the playoffs in 2021. So, Freeney believes Crosby needs to make a change to move ahead in his career. After all, the player has five Pro-Bowl selections, but the team might simply not be able to support his playoff or Super Bowl dreams. Plus, tensions have only flared in the locker room lately because of the player’s knee injury.

He has been reeling from that health scare since the Raiders’ 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Yet, the player continued to suit up every week until Las Vegas sat him out in Week 17 against the New York Giants. They placed him on injured reserve against his strong desire to play.

On Friday, head coach Pete Carroll announced Crosby could also miss the season finale against the Chiefs, but there was more to it. Crosby reportedly told Carroll he wanted to leave the facility after being informed of the decision. Some think it could be the final nail in the coffin.

Interestingly, the controversy comes just nine months after Crosby signed a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension, with $91.5 million guaranteed.

The Eastern Michigan alum lived up to his contract by delivering elite production. So far in the season, he has recorded 73 combined tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, six passes defended, and the first interception of his career.

His desire to remain loyal to the Raiders was never in question until now. If he does want to leave, the franchise will be in for a major decision. Maxx Crosby’s contract looks big on the surface, but it’s actually very flexible.

His cap hits from 2026 through 2029 are high, yet manageable for a serious contender or for the Raiders if they want to keep building around him. The key detail is timing. If the Raiders trade him early in the 2026 league year, they would only take a small dead-cap hit (5.1 million) and free up a massive chunk of cap space (30.7 million).

But once March 17 hits, his salary locks in, and trading him after that becomes almost impossible without eating a huge financial penalty (30 million or higher dead cap hit). Another important wrinkle is guarantees. Crosby has no guaranteed money after 2026, which is rare for an elite player heading into his 30s. That’s why this situation matters now. Either the Raiders restructure and protect him long-term, or a new team steps in and does it.

So, where can he go? Kay Adams already has a favorite landing spot in mind: the Chicago Bears, a team valued at over $8 billion, which is having a powerful run this year.

“I’m rooting for him to be a Bear,” she said. “He’s a Michigan kid. He’s going to thrive in the cold, wherever that stadium is built.”

Chicago is one of the most logical trade destinations for the player. The Bears had a stunning season under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. So, adding Crosby would instantly elevate their defense and help them rise as a threat in the NFC North.

Then, the Baltimore Ravens might also be interested in him. A proposed deal could include first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, along with wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

If Crosby does hit the trade block, he won’t be short on suitors.

Which team could emerge as a bold trade option for Maxx Crosby?

During the recent trade deadline back in November, there was mutual interest on both sides for Maxx Crosby to stay in Las Vegas. The defensive end didn’t want to leave, but if he indeed has had a change of heart, the options are plenty. One potential destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones’ team has a powerful defense, but its defensive struggles paint a harsh picture. Crosby would immediately fit in, serving as a more well-rounded defender than Trey Hendrickson. He is also three years younger, which is another perk for the team.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Chargers could be another intriguing option. They have sorted their cap concerns and now finally have financial flexibility. While Khalil Mack is still producing, and Odafe Oweh has been reliable since arriving, Crosby is undeniably on another level. His ability to disrupt quarterbacks and hold up against the run would instantly upgrade the defense.

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions don’t have enough pass-rush help opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and that hole has been obvious. Up until now, general manager Brad Holmes has mostly played it safe with big moves, even while the team was close to contending. However, missing the playoffs in 2025 changes the pressure. When a Super Bowl window feels like it’s slipping, patience turns into urgency. For instance, defenses can focus everything on Hutchinson when there is no real threat on the other edge.

The Cincinnati Bengals could also enter the mix. They are in the same boat as the Cowboys: a destructive offense paired with a struggling defense that hasn’t found its rhythm. While ownership has traditionally been cautious in the past, welcoming Crosby becomes obvious if they choose to be aggressive.

Both the Raiders and Maxx Crosby now find themselves in a tough spot. If tensions continue and they don’t reach a middle ground, fans might see Crosby wearing another team’s jersey sooner rather than later.