Maxx Crosby’s True Feelings Revealed After Pete Carroll Shut Raiders DE Down Amid Injury Concerns

Maxx Crosby walked out of the Raiders facility Friday, and his frustration sent a clear message: he’s not ready to accept the end of his season. The five-time Pro Bowler vehemently disagreed with Las Vegas’s decision to shut him down for the team’s final two games.

The Raiders notified Crosby that a knee injury dating back to October 19 is serious enough to end his year. The organization, under head coach Pete Carroll, decided to prioritize the defensive end’s health and long-term career, but Crosby wasn’t having it. According to FOX Sports‘ Jay Glazer, the star edge rusher left the building immediately after being told he wouldn’t play.

Crosby expressed himself in front of HC Pete Carroll after he found out that he was out. He quoted his disappointment by saying, ‘I’d like to get out of here.’ To which the HC replied, ‘Yeah, get out of here.’ The head coach also made clear he understood Crosby’s reaction.

This shutdown isn’t about drama; it’s about protection. Crosby played through a sore knee all season, appearing in every game and accumulating 10 sacks, 6 passes defended, and 73 combined tackles to a Raiders team that was trapped at 2-13. According to ESPN, Crosby will have to undergo surgery, and any further play poses the risk of additional harm going into 2026.

The timing stands out. Tight end Brock Bowers went to injured reserve earlier this week. He suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury and a bone bruise in his left knee during Week 1 of the Raiders’ win against the New England Patriots.

Bowers joins Maxx Crosby on the sidelines. The problem continued throughout the season, and he skipped three weeks in October, and could only play 12 games. The Raiders placed him on injured reserve on December 24 to prioritize full recovery for 2026, ending his campaign with 64 receptions, 680 yards, and 7 touchdowns.

Questionable shutdown decision and Maxx Crosby’s upcoming years

The decision to sideline Crosby caps a week of aggressive injury management for a Raiders team out of playoff contention. Pete Carroll, in his first season as head coach, opts for caution, but this decision sparks questions about organizational direction heading into the offseason.

​

Crosby’s future with Las Vegas faces scrutiny. He signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March and enters his seventh NFL season with the Raiders. Tensions over these final weeks in a lost season could strain ties with a cornerstone defender.

​

Raiders shut down Crosby and Bowers amid their draft push. Will this conservative approach reshape Las Vegas’s roster plans for 2026?