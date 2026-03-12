Maxx Crosby’s Wife Rachel Shares Heartfelt Message as Raiders Star Marks Personal Milestone

Although his blockbuster trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrated a significant milestone with his family and friends. While Crosby continued tormenting quarterbacks in the NFL, he has been fighting his own battle against substance addiction throughout his life. Now, as the 28-year-old celebrates six years of sobriety, his wife, Rachel Crosby, shared a heartfelt message commemorating this achievement.

“Our man is 6 years sober 🖤,” Rachel wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Maxx and their daughter. “None of this could of happened if you didn’t check yourself into rehab 6 years ago. We are proud of you daily! Your hard work and dedication doesn’t ever go unnoticed. Ella and I love you so much baby! God doesn’t make any mistakes.”

Maxx Crosby has been dealing with his alcoholism and drug addiction since his high school years in Colleyville, Texas. These issues continued to intensify at Eastern Michigan University, where he used alcohol as a coping mechanism for stress and pressure. Then, after being drafted by the Raiders in the 2019 draft, Crosby’s drinking reached a concerning level.

Despite fighting these demons off the field, the star defensive end racked up impressive stats with 10 sacks and 73 tackles. However, as the season ended, Crosby realized his off-field behavior could derail his promising career and began a month-long stay in rehab in the spring of 2020. While he continues to fight this battle, Crosby has been vocal about his journey and described his addiction as one of his ‘darkest’ times in his life.

“There were a lot of dark moments,” Crosby told The Post in 2024 of his sobriety. “I can’t point to one thing specifically, but just not recognizing the person I looked at in the mirror. That was probably the darkest moment.

Since then, Maxx Crosby has fought hard to be six years sober, as his wife Rachel has supported him throughout his journey. Maxx and Rachel met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016 and have been together since before getting married in 2023. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter named Ella. Hence, when the Raiders star completed his milestone, he reiterated his wife’s message on X.

“3/11/20. 6 Years Sober,” Crosby posted with two emojis: a bald eagle and a diamond. “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes.”

While Maxx Crosby celebrates a significant milestone of being six years sober, the star defensive end also shared a powerful message to the Raiders Nation after his trade to the Baltimore Ravens didn’t go through.

Maxx Crosby sends emotional message after trade to Ravens falls through

With the Baltimore Ravens rescinding their trade request for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ star defensive end shared a charged-up message for Las Vegas fans on social media. After agreeing to a trade package with two first-round picks, the Baltimore front office backpedaled on the deal after Crosby reportedly failed his physical with the AFC North franchise.

Now, as the 28-year-old remains on the Raiders roster, Maxx Crosby expressed his excitement for this new chapter with the Las Vegas franchise.

“Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️,” Crosby shared on X with a GIF of WWE legend Undertaker coming out of a burning coffin.

Subsequently, Crosby’s agent, C.J. LaBoy, issued a statement explaining the Raiders’ star is “on track” to return from his meniscus tear during the offseason program.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery, and if anything is ahead of schedule, according to his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache,” LaBoy wrote. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

Now, looking at the 2026 season, Las Vegas fans will have big expectations for the Raiders with franchise legend Maxx Crosby making his return and the front office completing some massive moves in free agency, turning the Silver and Black into a dark horse contender to make the playoffs from the AFC West.