NFL Already Views Fernando Mendoza as Potential “Bust” After Snubbing Raiders From Primetime, Says Analyst

The NFL scheduling committee has sent a brutal message to the Las Vegas Raiders. For the first time since 2010, they have not received a single primetime game. An experienced analyst feels this move proves the league’s doubts in the team’s No. 1 overall pick quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

“Fernando Mendoza will be a bust,” Parker told Kelvin Washington on a recent episode of Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple. “Don’t even bother watching. Tom Brady doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s ruined the storied franchise that is the Raiders. Don’t waste your time. How in the world could the NFL make a schedule and not have at least one game where we could see the first overall pick on a national level?”

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Parker believes the hype around Mendoza is purely situational, and he only went first overall because of a weak draft class. But it could just be a matter of logistics. The league would have wanted to showcase the top draft picks, but with veteran Kirk Cousins currently holding down the starting job, there’s no guarantee Mendoza will even see the field during that game.

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However, Parker is not the only one to cast doubt on Mendoza’s abilities. Another anonymous ACC coach recently detailed his doubts regarding the No. 1 overall pick.

“He’s a good decision-maker, but I don’t think he’s got the NFL traits,” the coach said to ESPN. “They’re all back-shoulder (throws). That’s not working in the NFL. His receivers made plays to make him look better than he is. In the NFL, those throws are getting picked off.”

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The Raiders have not made it to the playoffs since the 2002 season. They have also been searching for a postseason appearance for years—the last came in 2021. Last year, the NFL gambled on the Raiders by giving them three primetime games. However, that gamble didn’t pay off because of the team’s abysmal on-field performance. Given the Raiders’ track record, their former offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy agreed with the league’s scheduling pivot.

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“You won three games last year,” said Kennedy on May 15 while on the ‘Raiders Squad Show.’ “What do you expect? The TV revenue is all about generating hype around teams that deserve it. When the Raiders had primetime games last year, they didn’t look good. Remember the Cowboys game? Remember the Chargers game? They didn’t look good. Nobody wants to see that.”

The Raiders and Mendoza need to prove their mettle on the field this season. A strong 2026 campaign could help them secure a better TV schedule next year.

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Mendoza promised a fair opportunity despite the criticism

In his rookie season, Mendoza will fight veteran Kirk Cousins for a starting spot for the QB1 role. And per early reports, the veteran will also serve as a mentor for the rookie quarterback.

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Whether Mendoza wins or loses the starting job is another matter, but general manager John Spytek recently clarified that the quarterback room is wide open. He won’t decide based on the Raiders’ recent slump.

“Ultimately, this is a meritocracy, and the best guy will play,” Spytek said earlier. “It’s just really hard to play really well at a young age, but we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks do it recently. And how that goes going forward here, we added Kirk, we have Aidan, and we’ll see how it goes. But the best man will play.”

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Despite the crowded quarterback room, Mendoza isn’t content sitting back. NFL insider Louis Riddick reported the rookie is already preparing as if the team is his to lead.

“[Mendoza is working on] everything from … how are your feet are supposed to be positioned so you can best get out from underneath center with efficiency and timing,” Riddick reported on ‘Up and Adams.’ It’s something that’s repeatable, something you realize you can really depend upon.”

If Mendoza can beat out Cousins, iron out his flaws, and lead the team’s offensive unit, networks will be practically begging to flex the Raiders back onto national television. The brand and the loyalty of Raider Nation are already there, waiting. Now, Mendoza only has to prove he can give them a show worth watching under the bright lights.