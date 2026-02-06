NFL Rumors: Maxx Crosby Linked to $9 Billion AFC Franchise That Raiders Owner Tom Brady Won’t Like

Essentials Inside The Story Trade rumors around Maxx Crosby is picking up across the league.

His name is being linked to a team searching for a defensive leader.

Any potential deal for Crosby would come with real hurdles.

The AFC’s balance of power could soon hinge on a blockbuster trade, as league insiders are increasingly linking Raiders star Maxx Crosby with a move to his former team’s old rival, the New England Patriots. Such a switch could reshape the AFC, as the Patriots are looking for a defensive star who can change games and set the tone for a new era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I love that pairing between Maxx Crosby and Mike Vrabel,” Yahoo Sports reporter Caroline Fenton said on Thursday.

Her colleague Jason Fitz noted that Vrabel values toughness above all else and often uses colorful language to praise players he trusts. Crosby’s nonstop motor and physical style have made him the face of the Raiders’ defense. That style lines up well with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby’s style seems tailor-made for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who is known for his blue-collar approach and demand for relentless effort. Crosby’s league-wide reputation as a player with a nonstop motor who never takes a play off aligns perfectly with the tough-minded culture Vrabel is building in New England.

The Patriots’ draft picks would likely fall at the very end of the first round, which lowers their value. Because the Raiders would be trading Crosby within the AFC, New England would likely need to add extra assets to make the offer appealing.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_294

Crosby’s value, which would command a steep price in any trade, was on full display in 2025. He was a disruptive force, finishing the year with 45 solo tackles, 28 assists, racking up 10 sacks and earning another Pro Bowl nod, making him exactly the kind of cornerstone player the Raiders would be hesitant to lose, especially to an AFC rival.’

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Patriots trade for Maxx Crosby, he could become the leader of their defense under Mike Vrabel. But the Raiders will want strong draft picks, making the deal hard to finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why Maxx Crosby Patriots trade talk may not sit well with Tom Brady

The move could create an awkward moment for the Raiders minority owner, Tom Brady. Since joining the Raiders ownership group, Brady has not shown much public support for the Patriots, so seeing a Raiders star end up in New England might not sit well.

Brady is expected to prioritize stability and winning, making the idea of trading away a defensive cornerstone uncomfortable, especially to a former rival like New England. Moving Crosby could weaken the Raiders’ identity and competitive edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for this upcoming off-season, outside of just free agency, the thing that I’m going to be watching are these players that perhaps want trades,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said. “That’s what I want to see. Maxx Crosby doesn’t seem too happy in Las Vegas. Is he going to say officially and ask out? Is that a guy? I can tell you, I know he wants to play for Mike Vrabel. He’s told me before.”

As a new minority owner invested in winning, Brady would likely view trading a defensive cornerstone like Crosby as a step backward, weakening the team’s identity and competitive edge for draft picks that offer no immediate guarantee.

While the hurdles to a deal are significant, the persistent link between Crosby and a Vrabel-led Patriots team suggests this is more than just offseason smoke. All eyes will be on Las Vegas to see if they are truly willing to part with the heart of their defense, a move that would signal a major shift in their team-building philosophy.