NFL World Erupts With Questions as NFLPA Defends Christian Wilkins Over $35M Cut

Christian Wilkins had once jokingly said that he is known for being “the cheapest guy in the world”. Then he joined the Las Vegas Raiders with one of the largest defensive tackle deals in NFL history. He had returned an early impact for the team with 17 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits in five games. But that was it. He suffered from a Jones fracture in October last year and remained sidelined for the rest of the season.

This year, though, he had been attending early offseason sessions while recovering. Despite being present for the Raiders’ first OTA practice, he did not wear a helmet or take part in drills. He then missed the remainder of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. This sparked internal concerns about the pace and direction of his recovery. Was it just a matter of caution or a deeper disconnect between player and team?

Head coach Pete Carroll, who took over the Raiders this offseason, acknowledged Wilkins’ effort as he said, “He’s here every day, working hard. But he’s not ready to get back out there.” But he also described the process as “long and challenging.” Sources later revealed that the team believed Wilkins required a second surgery on his foot. And it was a step the 29-year-old reportedly refused. That disagreement over medical treatment proved to be pivotal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things just took a dramatic turn this week as Tom Brady‘s Raiders released Christian Wilkins, citing failure to maintain his physical condition. In a brief statement, the franchise said: “With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for a new season.” Raiders released the star defensive tackle just one year into his four-year, $110 million deal – voiding $35.2 million in guaranteed money.

AD

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team took this step after determining that Wilkins had not properly handled his rehabilitation. However, with growing scrutiny on how teams handle injuries and player rights, tensions have steadily risen. What started as a slow recovery from a foot fracture has spiraled into a legal showdown. The NFL Players Association has just decided to step in at the final hour to defend Wilkins and challenge the team’s decision. He was released on June 4, and the appeal window lasts 50 days.

The NFLPA declined to comment, but the move marks a significant escalation. It opens the door for an arbitration hearing that could shape future injury-related disputes across the league. These battles often play out behind closed doors. But every so often, one erupts into full public view, drawing in fans, analysts, and legal experts alike. The unexpected release, coupled with the financial ramifications, caught fans off guard and ignited strong reactions across social media.

Fans react to the Raiders cutting loose Christian Wilkins amidst recovery

It’s not every day that you see an NFL franchise tear up a $35 million guarantee over a rehab dispute. And the NFL community did not hold back on their reactions. One fan predicted, “This is going to be a drawn out process, isn’t it?”. And they’re likely right. With the NFLPA stepping in, a long legal back-and-forth now looms. The arbitration process in these cases can take months, and depending on the outcome, the implications could extend well beyond Christian Wilkins himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago via @cwilkins42 on Instagram

Meanwhile, another fan questioned the unusual length of Wilkins’ recovery: “Jones fractures usually take about 3 to 4 months to heal. It took Derrick Henry less than 3 months to get back on the field from a Jones fracture…”. This point raised a broader concern. Why wasn’t there a clearer timeline for Christian Wilkins, especially after nine months? In comparison to other players who bounced back from similar injuries, his extended absence added a layer of mystery and skepticism.

Adding to all that, the Raiders’ decision to void guarantees stunned many. One user wrote, “The Raiders just ripped up $35M in guaranteed money… during rehab?🤯 NFLPA pulling up with legal smoke 💯This could set off a HUGE precedent in contract protections 💰#Wilkins #NFL #Raiders #ThatsWala”. And that’s a valid concern. If the Raiders succeed in defending their move, it could open the door for more teams to challenge injury guarantees by citing disagreements over treatment or recovery pace. It raises an uncomfortable question: How secure is “guaranteed” money for players in the NFL?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, not all the feedback leaned in Wilkins’ favor. One fan criticized his resume as they wrote: “Wilkins’ $35.25M guarantees voided? Sure, injury history plays a role…and Wilkins’ one good season looks like a fluke. Can he really bounce back?” This raises the question of whether the Raiders felt they might’ve overpaid Wilkins in the first place and now saw an opportunity to get out of a bad investment.

Still, support for Christian Wilkins remained strong in parts of the fanbase. One user simply posted, “What a mess. Hope Wilkins comes back and proves everybody wrong.” Whether Wilkins wins back his money or signs with another team, this situation is already bigger than just one player. Fans recognize what’s at stake – and they’re watching closely.