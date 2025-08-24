brand-logo
Pete Carroll Announces Unfortunate QB Injury As Raiders Get $18.5M Geno Smith Exit Strategy

ByAryan Mamtani

Aug 24, 2025 | 2:02 AM EDT

Aidan O’Connell wasn’t supposed to be the guy in Vegas last year, but when chaos hit, he stepped in and gave the Raiders some of their grittiest moments. Whether it was hanging tough in the pocket with bodies flying at him or putting together a late scoring drive when the team needed someone to settle things down, the number two QB showed up.

Two quarters in Glendale were all it took to shake up the hype around him, as he headed to the locker room after a brief stint. And after Pete Carroll‘s post-match presser? Things are worse than you probably expected.

Yes, Carroll dropped an update, and you might want to look away. Aidan O’Connell fractured his right wrist and will be out six to eight weeks, he revealed. The team hadn’t even pushed the update yet, but Carroll’s words hit like a depth-chart earthquake.

This is a developing story…

Can the Raiders survive without Aidan O’Connell, or is this the beginning of their downfall?

