Pete Carroll Confirms Taking Inputs From Kenny Pickett as Raiders Make QB Decision Before Eagles Game

Essentials Inside The Story Pete Carroll addresses the QB situation as the Raiders finalize plans ahead of the Eagles matchup.

Kenny Pickett’s recent experience and preparation became part of Las Vegas’ approach during a turbulent stretch.

With the season slipping, subtle coaching decisions highlight how the Raiders are managing pressure internally.

As the Raiders prepare for a cross-country matchup against a Super Bowl contender, Pete Carroll is choosing the latter. Las Vegas is turning to a new quarterback this week, but the storyline around facing a former team isn’t driving the plan. Instead, the Raiders are keeping things procedural, even as one player steps into a uniquely personal moment.

The decision itself is straightforward. Kenny Pickett will start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after Geno Smith was ruled out with a right shoulder and hand injury. According to a tweet posted by reporter Nick Walters, Carroll confirmed he hasn’t had emotional or motivational conversations with Pickett about facing his former team.

“We haven’t done a lot yet, specifically about that, because we have a mentality that should encompass whoever we’re playing. But he does have some insights, and he’s helped us with game planning and what to expect and things like that.” Carroll said.

Carroll acknowledged that the quarterback has provided practical insight. He also pointed to Pickett’s comfort in cold-weather environments, something Carroll believes matters more than nostalgia. Smith didn’t practice this week.

“Geno won’t make it back,” Carroll said. “He tried, couldn’t get it done in this amount of time… So Kenny’s going to take the lead.” Pickett relieved Smith last week and went 8-of-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown, earning the nod.

This will be Pickett’s first start for the Raiders since arriving via trade after training camp. He spent last season with Philadelphia, appearing in five regular-season games, one start, and two postseason contests during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Now, he faces that same organization as the leader of a 2-11 Raiders team on a seven-game losing streak.

Carroll praised Pickett’s preparation. “He’s done everything we could ask of him,” he said. “He had an excellent week. He’s in command… communications are good.” For now, the Raiders aren’t framing this as revenge or redemption.

But while the quarterback plan is set, the bigger uncertainty lingers. As Pickett gets ready to start, questions about Pete Carroll’s future are growing louder behind the scenes.

Raiders’ coaching future clouds over Pete Carroll

The rebuild was supposed to bring clarity. Instead, it has delivered more questions. Las Vegas is staring at another lost season, and the spotlight is now firmly on the sideline. With losses piling up and internal changes already made, the Raiders are drifting toward a decision that few expected this quickly in Pete Carroll’s tenure.

The Raiders fell to 2-11 after their Week 14 loss to the Broncos. Carroll has already fired both his offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Nothing changed. If Las Vegas closes the season 2-15, league observers believe Carroll’s future could be in jeopardy after just one year.

On the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, Hondo Carpenter outlined the names already circulating if the job were to open. “Saleh is the name I’m hearing,” Carpenter said, pointing to Robert Saleh as a leading candidate. He added that the Raiders could again target an offensive-minded coach, listing Mike Kafka, Jim Bob Cooter, Joe Brady, Todd Monken, Matt Nagy, Klint Kubiak, and Mike LaFleur as names discussed in league circles.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones offered context on how the league views Carroll’s situation. He said that General Manager John Spytek is considered safe, but Carroll’s project is under scrutiny.

“He’s already fired two coordinators… didn’t get the quarterback right,” Jones said.

He also cited poor defensive play, unresolved offensive line issues, and claims of nepotism involving Carroll’s sons on staff. Jones added that “a lot of folks within the NFL would not be surprised” if the Raiders’ job opens after the season.

Even if the job becomes available, there’s no guarantee it will attract top candidates. Carpenter warned that perception around the league is mixed.

“This is not going to be an attractive job,” he said. He noted that Las Vegas may need to offer strong assurances or take a risk on a young coach, a move that could test the patience of those inside the building and among fans.

For now, the losses continue. The questions grow louder. And Pete Carroll’s first year in Las Vegas may already be nearing its end.