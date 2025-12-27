Pete Carroll Defends Maxx Crosby as Raiders Star Leaves Team Facility Following Shutdown

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby's competitive fire clashed with reality as the Raiders made a tough call to shut him down

Pete Carroll's comments pulled back the curtain on a behind-the-scenes decision that wasn't sudden

With playoff hopes gone, Crosby's absence now quietly intersects with a much bigger storyline tied to the Raiders' future and the draft race

Maxx Crosby loves to play the game even if there’s nothing to play for, and even if there’s an injury risk involved. So when he heard he was going to be sidelined for the remainder of the schedule, it didn’t sit too well with him. Head coach Pete Carroll shared his take on the matter.

“He said, ‘I’d like to get out here,’ so I said, ‘Get out of here,’ and he took off,” Carroll said. “It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him a 1000 percent on how he responded.”

He knows how much of a fighter Crosby is. But he knows how important it is to protect him for the next year.

“He’s been fighting it so hard for so long. He’s been fighting this thing for nine weeks, whenever Kansas City was. Each week he has done everything you could possibly imagine a guy could do to play, and he’s been able to. They’ve worked with him to get through it. But after an evaluation we did Monday or Tuesday or whenever it was, it just looks too bad,” the head coach added.

Crosby has been dealing with a nagging knee injury since Week 7. Despite that, he has been fighting back every week. Hence, Carroll admitted what everyone already knows: if Crosby had his way, he’d be out there, beat up or not. That’s who he is. However, in the long term, the decision had to be made for him. Sometimes the coach has to save the player from himself.

And Crosby really has been grinding through it. He’s been on the injury report since Week 12, missing practice time every week with a knee issue. This week, he didn’t practice at all. Still, he suited up every Sunday.

Zoom out a little, and this whole moment naturally leads to bigger questions about Crosby’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders and how available he’ll be once the offseason rolls around. But given how firmly he’s shut down past trade chatter, especially when those Dallas Cowboys rumors popped up, Raiders fans probably don’t need to panic.

As far as the New York Giants‘ matchup goes, yes, there are no playoff hopes for either team. But there is still something to play for (or against).

There’s still something at stake for the Raiders

With the season now sitting in Week 17, most of the league is knee-deep in playoff math. Win, and you’re in. Lose, and you’re probably out. And then there’s one game on Sunday that lives in a completely different universe: Giants at Raiders. No playoff stakes involved, just a straight-up race to the top of the draft board.

Both teams are 2–13. Both have been out of the playoff picture for weeks. And yet, this game matters as much as any on the slate. The loser here puts themselves in pole position for the No. 1 overall pick, assuming they also drop Week 18. And in that context, Maxx Crosby being sidelined might quietly help Las Vegas more than it hurts.

It’s the rare Sunday when both fan bases might secretly be hoping for the same thing: a loss. Nobody says it out loud, but everyone understands it. The players, though, don’t operate that way. Especially not Crosby. He made that clear earlier this week when the topic came up.

“I don’t give a sh– about the pick,” Maxx Crosby said. “I don’t play for that. That’s not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world, and that’s what I focus on every day and being a great leader and being an influence and on being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. The front office, the coaches, they do that.”

And no matter how fans feel about it, neither team is walking onto that field trying to lose, even if the bigger picture might suggest otherwise.