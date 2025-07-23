Pete Carroll Hits Reset as Raiders Announce Double Replacement After Offensive Exodus

Last season, the Raiders‘ wide receiver room was a ghost town when it counted. Outside of Davante Adams, it was like nobody else showed up. No separation, no big plays, just… nothing. Week after week, the offense sputtered, and it was brutal to watch. Even more so for Pete Carroll. He saw the mess, and he’s not wasting time. A clean house? Or a complete revamp of the WR corps? It sounds harsh, but this is exactly what Carroll did.

The Raiders just shook things up by cutting DJ Turner and Kristian Wilkerson. Instead, they brought in two battle-tested vets: Phillip Dorsett and Jamal Adams. This isn’t just some mid-camp shuffle. This is Pete Carroll flipping the switch. He’s seen enough of the same old, and now he’s bringing in guys who know how to compete.

Dorsett’s got wheels for days and already knows Carroll’s system from their Seattle days—he can take the top off a defense, something this offense has sorely lacked. And Jamal Adams? Big, physical, and not afraid to lay the wood on special teams. This WR room needed that experience, and now it’s officially time to step up or step aside.