Pete Carroll Makes Final Decision on Retirement as Tom Brady Set to Fire Raiders HC

With the Las Vegas Raiders’ season officially over, speculation swirled around head coach Pete Carroll’s future. The Raiders closed the season with a narrow 14-12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But the chatter around Carroll’s future only grew louder after the Raiders locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, it turns out that Carroll isn’t going anywhere, at least not by choice.

During the press conference after the Week 18 game, Pete Carroll shut down retirement talk in clear terms. When asked if he wanted to return to Las Vegas next season, Carroll didn’t hesitate to drop a two-word message: “Of course.”

Reporters then followed up by pressing Carroll on retirement rumors, and he again drew a firm line.

“Nobody’s talked to me about that,” Carroll said. “I haven’t said a word to anybody.”

That sounds like a coach ready to keep working, not walking away from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.