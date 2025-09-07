Pete Carroll Refuses to Praise Geno Smith Despite Raiders’ Big Win Against Patriots

The Patriots spent the offseason talking about toughness, but their season opener told a different story. In front of the home crowd, New England stumbled early, finding no rhythm until the second quarter. By then, Las Vegas had already pushed the tempo. Geno Smith opened the game with a 23-yard strike to Brock Bowers. A few plays later, Smith hit Tre Tucker on third-and-11 for 26 yards and a quick score.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

New England made a push, but Andre Borregales’ 44-yard field goal with seconds left only cut it to 20-13. With 362 yards through the air, Smith’s performance was nothing short of phenomenal. Still, Pete Carroll shrugged it off, “Geno had a regular game today. I don’t think it was a big statement game or anything like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing. Stay tuned.