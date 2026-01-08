Prayers Pour In From Deion Sanders as Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Makes Health Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby spoke publicly after surgery, following months of playing hurt.

He still finished with 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Deion Sanders led league-wide reactions to Crosby’s update.

Maxx Crosby successfully underwent his meniscus surgery on Wednesday, after he flew to Los Angeles on Monday to meet with orthopedic Dr. Neal ElAttrache. With 10 sacks and a career-high of 28 tackles for loss to his name, the defensive end had a losing season with the Las Vegas Raiders. But now he is ready to take on the next challenge, as he is feeling great and believes this upcoming season will be the best in his career.

“You Either Make Excuses Or You Make History…” posted Maxx Crosby on Instagram. “Great Risk = Great Reward…. We Got Work To Do. Reset & Reload… I Wouldn’t Change It For Nothing, The Scars Are What Made Me & Provide True Clarity & Growth. Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet. Undisputed. 💎💎💎”

View this post on Instagram

The caption came with his image of lying on his hospital bed, smiling. Medical equipment covered his left knee that had undergone surgery, while the DE flexed his muscles to show he was fit and fine. Since he was without a shirt, his tattoos were visible, with the “Be Legendary” written on his chest, popping and showcasing his attitude and passion for this year.

Crosby played with a left knee injury for most of the season. However, the Raiders benched him for the last two games because of his injuries. Now, the defensive end is recovering and should be in his best shape when the 2026 season starts. Even popular faces in the NFL and outside of it are praying for his speedy recovery.

Celebrities are pouring their hearts out for Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is arguably one of the most gifted defensive players in the NFL. So, when he posted the image with the caption, it was not just fans, popular faces, and celebrities who also commented, praying for him to return in his best shape.

“Love ya my brother and Praying for u! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” commented former Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders.

Players from rival franchises are also waiting for him to recover soon and portray his fiery self on the gridiron.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote NE Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Prayers also came from sports commentators and television personalities as well.

“👏👏👏👏” wrote Charissa Thompson.

Crosby’s teammate Thomas Booker IV also commented on his post, hoping for a speedy recovery.

“my dog!! gone be better than ever, never in question 🤞🏾” he commented.

It is not just present but also former teammates who believe in what Crosby is saying.

“My dawg !!! Year 8 going to be CRAZY !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥” said Janarius Robinson.

While prayers are pouring for the defensive end left and right, the Raiders just fired head coach Pete Carroll, Special Teams coordinator Tom McMahon, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. As things stand, a reshuffle is in the works for the Raiders, who also have the no. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Crosby still has four years left with the franchise and $30 million guaranteed in 2026. With everything ongoing, it is not entirely far-fetched to assume that the DE is expecting it to be his “greatest year yet.” It remains to be seen what will happen in the upcoming months, but for now, Maxx Crosby is recovering and enjoying everyone’s love.