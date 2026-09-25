“Praying For You”: Condolences Pour In From Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers & More as Raiders QB Announces Father’s Passing

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is grieving the loss of his father, Jim, and he chose to share that pain with the world in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, calling his dad “a gift to me and to so many others.”

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Aidan O’Connell announced his father’s passing in a heartfelt Instagram post.

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“It is with immense sadness that I share the passing of my Dad, Jim,” O’Connell wrote. “My Dad was a gift to me and to so many others. All who were fortunate enough to know him can testify to the great man he was. He impacted countless lives, and those who knew him were better for it. My family and I are heartbroken by this loss, and we are relying on the Lord for comfort and peace.”

He’s the youngest of six kids, raised in a tight-knit family in Long Grove, Illinois, and he’s talked before about how much that upbringing shaped who he is. His dad wasn’t just present for the good times, either.

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Back in 2020, when O’Connell’s mom Kathy was recovering from a serious car accident, Jim was right there with her through every surgery and every step of rehab. That’s the kind of man he was.

“We are incredibly thankful for the prayers, kindness, and support that have surrounded our family during this difficult time. We ask for continued prayers as we grieve, remember, and honor my Dad’s life and the impact he had. Saying goodbye to him has been incredibly difficult for all of us. But we are holding tightly to the promises of Scripture and trusting that Dad is at peace, finally and forever. We echo the Heidelberg Catechism: “My only comfort in life and death is that I am not my own, but belong—body and soul, in life and in death—to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.” Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you more than words can say.”

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This also explains something that had quietly been noticed around the building. O’Connell missed practice for the past week and sat out Las Vegas’ win over the Chargers on Sunday, all for what was labeled “personal reasons.” Now we know why.

The Raiders haven’t put out any formal statement, but that’s not unusual in situations like this; the support has clearly been happening behind the scenes, not in a press release.

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Whenever he’s ready to come back, it sounds like the locker room will be there for him.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from teammates and around the league, with Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and others sending their condolences.

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Teammate Maxx Crosby kept it simple and real.

“I love you, brother. 🙏🏼🖤” he wrote.

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Tight end Brock Bowers echoed that same energy, sending love and prayers to the whole family.

“Love you, brother. Praying for you guys” Bowers commented.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson chimed in too, writing “Love you man 🕊️🙏🖤,” while punter AJ Cole III added that he’d “been praying for you and your family.”

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The love wasn’t limited to the Raiders locker room, either. Kicker Daniel Carlson, now with a different team, made sure to reach out as well.

“Praying for the O’Connell family! Carlson family sends our love!” Daniel Carlson wrote.

For now, O’Connell has the space he needs, and it’s clear the league is standing right behind him.