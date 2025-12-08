Raiders QB Geno Smith Receives Unfortunate Update on 2026 Future as 33-TD Star Emerges as Replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders extended their losing streak to seven games after playing the Denver Broncos in Week 14. With the regular season nearing its end, they were looking for a spark that would help them finish the season strong. Not only did they fail to do so, but they also have to deal with Geno Smith’s injury. As for the quarterback, he may have some bigger issues to deal with, as reports suggest that the Raiders will be going for a quarterback replacement.

It comes as no shocker that Geno Smith might be replaced in the 2026 season. The 35-year-old quarterback’s form has dipped this season as his interceptions are catching up to his touchdown scores. He has recorded 2,648 scrimmage yards and scored 16 touchdowns, while throwing 14 interceptions. Smith also has four fumbles, showing he is struggling with ball security.

His injury worsened the situation further. Early in the game, he injured his hand. However, he kept playing until he suffered a shoulder injury and was sidelined in the third quarter. Kenny Pickett replaced the injured quarterback and put on a better show than Smith, further worsening the situation.

The Raiders are 2-11 in the league, joining the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants as the worst-performing teams in the league. The way things stand, the Raiders will probably get the first pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. They will be targeting a young quarterback who is making headlines in the NCAA.

The Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing Fernando Mendoza

With their quarterback problems escalating, the Las Vegas Raiders have marked the Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza. The QB has recorded 226-for-316 passes for 2,980 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns. He has been one of the major forces behind Indiana going 13-0 in the Big Ten, dethroning Ohio State. It helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He broke the record for single-season IU record for passing touchdowns, overtaking Kurtis Rourke from last season.

Will Mendoza be a good fit for the Raiders? It is still too early to predict that. However, it goes without saying that they are in dire need of a QB, and Mendoza seems the perfect fit for the job.

The Las Vegas Raiders could have faced a challenge from the Titans and Giants, but they already sorted out their quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, Las Vegas will not have much competition for the star quarterback.

So what will happen to Geno Smith? There are two options. Smith still has one year left in his contract with $18.5 million guaranteed. They can either waive his contract or keep him as the second quarterback on the team.

The Raiders still have four games left. Next week, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. With still a few months remaining for the draft, the Raiders should address the problem at hand. Smith’s status is “questionable,” and it remains unclear who will start the next game. If declared fit, the QB should at least try to finish the season strong. How Las Vegas and Geno Smith address the situation will be interesting to watch.