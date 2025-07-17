Raiders’ Jackson Powers-Johnson Welcomes New Addition to Family as Fiancée Remains Conflicted

“Went to a couple of places. Uh, planning a wedding for next year, so…“ That’s how 300-pound Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson casually dropped his engagement news on the team podcast. The man who bulldozes NFL defensive linemen without hesitation suddenly sounded like every other soon-to-be-married guy when asked about wedding plans. “I’m not planning a wedding, I’m just sitting back confirming all of her wonderful choices.” Then, with perfect deadpan delivery, he double downed: “Which are wonderful choices.”

Jackson might be looking forward to one of the biggest years ahead. As the Raiders prepare to release veteran center Andre James after the 2024 season, the “spiritual successor“ to Jim Otto is positioned as the clear starting center heading into 2025. But while his professional future is coming into focus, his personal life just got a little more complicated – in the best way possible.

“Boone and Charlie got a sister today!!!“ Kimmi Hance’s Instagram announcement showed a golden retriever puppy so fluffy it looked like a stuffed animal. The post immediately went viral among Raiders fans, though the real surprise came in the caption. Where most expected to see a name, there was just a poll asking for suggestions.

This hesitation speaks volumes about how Jackson approaches important decisions. “I got Charlie from the kill shelter, and he’s my dog,” the lineman said in another podcast, emphasizing how close the pets are to the Jackson-Powers household. His voice takes on a rare tenderness when talking about Charlie, his rescued pit-husky mix – a stark contrast to his usual on-field intensity. Meanwhile, Kimmi’s mini Australian shepherd Boone has become an Instagram celebrity in his own right, whether he’s photobombing tennis matches or rocking Raiders gear better than most fans.

Turns out, Jackson doesn’t just play with purpose—he names with it too. And long before this puppy, he made a decision that meant even more.

How Jackson Powers-Johnson made his fatherhood story official

The care Jackson puts into naming things, whether a new puppy or his future, isn’t surprising when you know his story. Most people are given their names at birth. Jackson chose his. His relationship with stepdad James wasn’t always easy. “We would butt heads on little things,“ James admits. “He was a big personality who needed to be seen.“ But through sports and road trips, “There are stadiums I won’t go to without him,“ James says, they built something unshakable. It became official when young Jackson looked up one day and he claimed James, “Okay, you’re a dad now.”

Years later, Jackson made it permanent. At 18, he changed his name to Powers-Johnson, honoring both his mother’s maiden name and the man who raised him. “He’s been my dad since I was three,” Jackson says. He even got Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to let him out of practice early for the Zoom court date.

The reveal to James was priceless. “Dad, I just got done with court,“ Jackson teased during a FaceTime call. “Seriously, you’ve been there a month and this?!“ James fired back. When Jackson finally shared the truth, “I changed my name. It’s Jackson James Powers-Johnson,“ the tears came instantly. “For him to take my last name was huge,“ James says.

Now, when Jackson introduces himself, it’s more than a name. It’s a thank you. “I represent my dad now.” And just like that unnamed golden retriever puppy, Jackson gives the name its weight. Because the things that matter most to him have always been for him. Never accidental!