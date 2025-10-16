Raiders LB Matches Pete Carroll’s Energy in 6-Word Message to Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White is fired up for Week 7. With head coach Pete Carroll focused on stopping Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, White echoed that energy with a bold message for the rival star. His confidence could shape how the Raiders approach their toughest test yet.

The Chiefs star TE isn’t in good form like before, but make no mistake, he’s still a problem. Yet, Raiders linebacker isn’t sweating it. When asked about covering Kelce, White replied, “Devin White gonna win, that’s all.” However, that confidence isn’t just talk either.

White is coming off his best game of the season against the Tennessee Titans. He racked up 5 solo tackles, 4 assists, a sack, and even picked off a pass. He was everywhere. Thanks to that, the Raiders finally snapped their skid and improved to 2-4. Now, heading into Week 7, the Raiders has one mission: hit 3-4 before the bye.

Of course, beating the Chiefs is never simple. If the Raiders want to truly contend in the division again, they need to get past Kansas City consistently. The interesting thing is, White, much like Kelce, has also prepared to play against Patrick Mahomes.

“I ain’t scared. I know a lot of people look at him for what he is. The guy won three Super Bowls and whatnot. … I treat every game like a big game, but to go on the road and to be able to go in their house when they got a good stadium and be able to do what we do, so I know I’mma be poised and have my guys ready to play,” White said.

Still, Mahomes has a 12-2 record against the Raiders. However, White is among the few linebackers to have beaten Mahomes (in the 2021 Super Bowl). So while Sin City gets ready and Raider Nation roars louder than ever, let’s take a look at what exactly Pete Carroll said about Kelce.

Pete Carroll’s Travis Kelce plan

When asked how he plans to slow down Travis Kelce, the Raiders’ head coach sounded ready. Calm, confident, and clear: he’s studied the film and knows exactly what’s coming.

“Yeah, he’s the real go-to guy for Mahomes. When he needs to get close to the sticks and try to make those third downs or try to get close to make those third downs, he’s looking for Kelce, and he’s all over the place,” Carroll said.

“They’re hiding him, he’s blocking, he’s chipping, he’s running those options routes, he’s really good with all of that. He has big plays. But that’s not where they really feature him. Kelce’s a sure bet, and that’s where you can see him finding him in a lot of crucial situations,” the head coach added.

That breakdown shows just how locked in Pete Carroll is. The goal is simple, cut Kelce off and make Mahomes uncomfortable. But that’s easier said than done. The tight end draws attention, pulls linebackers away, and creates chaos. And Kansas City also has plenty of speed on deck.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Xavier Worthy, and the returning Rashee Rice bring plenty of firepower. Still, even if Kelce isn’t the headline act, he’s still the anchor. Carroll knows it. His plan?

Limit the sure thing, break Mahomes’ rhythm, and make the Chiefs earn every yard. But will Sin City’s defense actually pull it off? We’ll find out in Week 7.