Raiders Name Chip Kelly’s Immediate Replacement Just Hours After Pete Carroll Fired Him

Something shifted at Allegiant Stadium after the final whistle of Week 12. The crowd wasn’t just restless; it was done. After the Las Vegas Raiders limped into a 24-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns, something had to give. Just like that, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was out, fired just 11 games into the most expensive coordinator contract in the league. And now, head coach Pete Carroll has decided who steps up next.

Coach Carroll kept it pretty simple. “I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” Carroll said in the team’s statement. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

While an immediate successor wasn’t declared, the update followed soon. The Raiders handed play-calling duties to quarterback coach Greg Olson, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. And Olson isn’t new to this. He’s been in Carroll’s orbit before, serving as the Seattle Seahawks’ QB coach in 2023 before following him to Las Vegas this season. What’s more, he’s also got the play-calling experience to make a difference.

Olson knows how ugly things have been lately. The Raiders rank 30th in the league with their overall offense. Chip Kelly’s system didn’t click at all. The team has just averaged 4.6 yards per play all season. The trust is gone, and the locker room energy feels flat. Nobody expects Olson to work miracles, but at 2-9, the Raiders brass wants to know who’s worth keeping around for 2026.

Here’s something else. After the Raiders made the call to fire Kelly, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell was also let go. Bicknell came in the offseason, along with Kelly, for a complete coaching staff overhaul with Pete Carroll leading the fray. But now, Bicknell becomes the latest casualty on a team searching for offensive identity.

To his credit, in the middle of this overhaul, Kelly didn’t deflect or dodge responsibility when the news broke. He knew something had to change for the Raiders and didn’t complain when the hammer fell.

Chip Kelly accepts his fate with the Raiders

Week 12 had the stands erupting in boos against the Raiders. After failing to post more than 10 points against the Browns, Chip Kelly probably saw the move coming long before it was official. Once Pete Carroll made up his mind, Kelly owned up to what was best for the team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders; bottom line, in this league you have to win,” Kelly said, as per NFL insider Jay Glazer. “I really loved those players. I’m a huge, huge Geno Smith fan. That was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day. But hey, we got to win. I get it.”

Pete Carroll, now 74, has been through bigger messes. But Las Vegas now expects answers. Voices around the league note that a lot of things have stopped Coach Carroll from running the ship the way he wants to. But big moves have been made now. If Greg Olson can give the team a spark, both of them might stick around for another year.

The Raiders’ next clash with the Los Angeles Chargers will tell us if something has shifted. If not, we might see even more fresh faces on the Raiders’ sideline next season. No one’s safe, not with this kind of scoring drought.