Raiders News: Geno Smith Keeps It Real With Minority Owner Tom Brady After His NFL Retirement

There were two types of people in the NFL before Tom Brady‘s retirement. Some were on his side, and others were his opponents. It wasn’t a pleasant experience going up against one of the league’s greatest legends. Geno Smith felt the same. The two faced each other quite a few times, with Brady holding the upper hand at 4-1. But since TB12’s retirement, the script has flipped. From being a tough opponent, the 48-year-old now plays a different role in Smith’s life, and he takes it quite seriously.

That’s because after his retirement, Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. After a 4-13 record in the 2024 season, the franchise is looking to usher in a new chapter with Brady and their newest star, Smith, who is excited about his first year with the Raiders. He signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the team. Before this, Smith spent nearly five years with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, joining the Raiders meant having Brady’s support.

And that may have taken some pressure off his shoulders in many ways. One of them is, Smith is just glad Brady is no longer a competitor. Brady is a mentor to him now. “So just to have a guy like that to lean on, just to talk to kind of shoot, shoot the crap…Just, you know, hang out with Tom Brady. I mean, that’s just a cool thing, right? He’s done a great job with this organization. And so far, he’s really helping the quarterbacks. He’s helping me out,” he told NFL insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network reporter Omar Ruiz. He further went on to praise him.

“He’s a mentor. We talk almost every other day. And just, you know, talking about, you know, everything from leadership to, you know, how to game plan during the week to throwing mechanics,” Smith added.

Apart from advising players, the former Bucs star has also become a crucial thread in the franchise, pulling several strings to help the team. He’s been actively involved in the decision-making process, including the hiring of coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek. So, it’s no surprise that he’s been encouraging the players, too.

Smith once even shared a bold message that the champ had for him. In a conversation with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Smith shared that Brady told him to focus on celebrating the wins rather than the contracts. And he believes that this approach changed the tune for the team too. During his 12-year career, Smith had racked up 19,143 passing yards and 117 total touchdowns. However, he is more focused on playing for as many years as possible, just like Brady.

With Brady’s mentorship and the franchise behind him, Smith is stepping up.

Geno Smith is ready for the grind

Early in the training camp, it was obvious that Smith was in full control of the offense. During the team’s recent open practice and mock game at Allegiant Stadium, Smith looked impressive. Despite the challenges of being in a new space under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, Smith looked sharp and composed. During the game, Smith was seen hitting different targets up and down the field. With several emerging weapons in the mix, Smith didn’t hesitate to get them involved.

For a team looking to make a serious push in 2025, this performance is exactly the kind of momentum builder they were hoping for. This is no small feat. Both Carroll and Spytek knew that they needed a QB who would be able to do this for the team. And Carroll, who spent much time with the player during their time at the Seattle Seahawks, was enough for the coach.

He knew Smith could become that person for the Raiders. His familiarity with Carroll’s coaching style and ability to adapt quickly to Kelly’s offensive strategy are seemingly helping him and the team. For Smith, the next step is simple, which is to win games early. A strong start to the 2025 campaign will validate the front office’s offseason moves and build momentum in a competitive AFC. If what we’ve seen so far in camp is any indication, Geno Smith is ready for the grind.