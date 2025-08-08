Raiders News: Pete Carroll to Make Big Changes for Geno Smith After QB’s Veteran Comparison

Only two teams in the entire NFL had two guys go over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024: the Lions and the Raiders. While the Lions got it done with stability and a Pro Bowl QB leading the charge, the Raiders basically did it on hard mode. Between Aidan O’Connell, Brian Hoyer, and a late-season Jimmy Garoppolo cameo, the offense still managed to click. It wasn’t pretty, but somehow, it worked. Now that Geno Smith’s officially running the show and Chip Kelly is calling the plays, things are about to look a lot more intentional in Vegas.

And with the offensive weapons around him? We might see an all-timer season from the Raiders. And Qiant Myers took us through exactly how this will all pan out for Geno.

In a recent conversation with Ari Meirov, Myers talked about how the newfound system around Geno will make the offense even more explosive. “I think you’re gonna see a lot of 12 personnel, two tight ends. Something we were promised last season but never got to see. Brock Bowers and Geno Smith connection is already there. Brock had no consistency at QB last year. Having Geno Smith as QB and Kelly as OC, Brock is gonna do some great things. He’s your number one target. Jakobo Myers is your number two target. They have two guys who can go over 1000 yards,” he said.

Yes, that Geno-to-Bowers connection at training camp is turning heads. And fast. For the third practice in a row, Geno Smith hit Brock Bowers for a touchdown, bringing their total to five scores in under a week. It’s becoming clear: this duo is building real chemistry. And Geno worded it best: Bowers is “a big body who runs like a receiver, blocks like a tight end.” That Swiss Army knife skillset is exactly why the Raiders are leaning heavier into 12-personnel looks.

Geno Smith leaning on Brock Bowers is not just about chemistry. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has made it clear: this offense runs through dynamic tight end play. And with Michael Mayer making big strides in camp, the Raiders suddenly have a legit one-two punch at the position.

Plug them into two-TE sets, and you’re looking at a matchup nightmare: Guys who can block, stretch the field, and create chaos for defenses, whether it’s a run or a pass.

And don’t forget about Jakobi Meyers, another guy who hit 1,000 yards last season. Now? He’s got Geno Smith tossing him the ball, and that changes everything. Geno’s coming off a 4,300-yard season, and Meyers is already showing signs in camp that he’s ready to blow up. He’s running clean routes, finding space, and looks locked in. With some actual QB stability? Things are going to be interesting.

“Geno is also trying to build a relationship with Tre Tucker,” Myers added. Tucker’s 4.37 speed in the combine is showing up in real time in camp. He’s burning first-team corners on go balls and deep overs, and it’s not a one-off thing either. Every day, there’s a clip or a report of him getting behind the defense and making big plays. And after Geno said Tre reminds him of Santana Moss? You can just imagine how good he is.

Geno Smith’s Tre Tucker comparison isn’t far-fetched

Geno Smith didn’t just toss out that “Santana Moss” comp for Tre Tucker as a throwaway line. Indeed, the camp is starting to prove it. On Day 11 of camp, Geno went right to Tucker in red-zone work, putting him in the same trust tier as Bowers and Mayer. That’s saying a lot.

Additionally, the numbers back up what we’re seeing on the field. In just two seasons, Tre Tucker’s already racked up 66 catches for 870 yards and 5 touchdowns. In fact, most of the damage was from deep down in the field. Just last year, he posted 539 receiving yards despite the QB carousel in Vegas.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Wide receiver Tre Tucker #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders makes a catch in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 63-21. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

That kind of production with shaky quarterback play? It makes you wonder just how high his ceiling goes now that he’s got a proven passer like Geno Smith throwing him the rock. The Santana Moss comparison doesn’t sound so far-fetched anymore.

It’s pretty clear by now: the Raiders aren’t treating Tre Tucker like just a gadget guy anymore. He’s in a legit battle for that WR2 spot, going toe-to-toe with promising rookies like Jack Bech and Donte’ Thornton Jr. But what’s setting Tucker apart? Consistency.

Undoubtedly, he’s stacking strong practices and building real chemistry with Geno Smith. Moreover, he’s getting the kind of praise that hints that this is not just some hot streak. This just tells you that the coaching staff sees something more long-term. Maybe even something explosive.