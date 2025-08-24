Raiders QB Issues Expose Brutal Reality That Could Drag Pete Carroll Into Major Trouble

There wasn’t much noise surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback situation. With Geno Smith leading the way, the Raiders are expected to bring interesting competition to Gillette Stadium against the Patriots. However, the entire quarterback room could become a concern. The situation might tilt if Smith were to miss time. After the team’s 20-10 loss to the host Arizona Cardinals, Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell sustained a right wrist injury.
While Cam Miller, behind him, has been impressive, he might not be able to contribute as the Raiders expect. “It’s hard to imagine the #Raiders feel good about their backup QB situation. Aidan O’Connell has been brutal (and got hurt). Cam Miller has flashed some promise but he wouldn’t be ready to contribute this year,” Reed reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
It’s hard to imagine the #Raiders feel good about their backup QB situation. Aidan O’Connell has been brutal (and got hurt). Cam Miller has flashed some promise but he wouldn’t be ready to contribute this year.
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 24, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Can the Raiders survive without Geno Smith, or is their season doomed with current backups?