brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Raiders QB Issues Expose Brutal Reality That Could Drag Pete Carroll Into Major Trouble

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 24, 2025 | 1:33 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

There wasn’t much noise surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback situation. With Geno Smith leading the way, the Raiders are expected to bring interesting competition to Gillette Stadium against the Patriots. However, the entire quarterback room could become a concern. The situation might tilt if Smith were to miss time. After the team’s 20-10 loss to the host Arizona Cardinals, Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell sustained a right wrist injury.

While Cam Miller, behind him, has been impressive, he might not be able to contribute as the Raiders expect. “It’s hard to imagine the #Raiders feel good about their backup QB situation. Aidan O’Connell has been brutal (and got hurt). Cam Miller has flashed some promise but he wouldn’t be ready to contribute this year,” Reed reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the Raiders survive without Geno Smith, or is their season doomed with current backups?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved