Raiders Rumors: Pete Carroll Wants Drastic Change With Tom Brady to Make Roster Cut

“It’s got to be some type of drug out there or something,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers gave the flowers to Pete Carroll. “He’s got a lot of energy, man.” What makes Pete’s hiring even more interesting is the fact that Sin City just wants him to infuse the winning mentality in the roster for the future. So, Carroll hasn’t wasted time setting a new tone in the Raiders, and he’s got minority owner Tom Brady right by his side. Carroll confirmed he and Brady are “phone buddies… talking philosophy” regularly, aiming to infuse Brady’s championship mindset into the organization. With that behind-the-scenes momentum, any potential absence of Christian Wilkins, who could miss training camp due to another foot setback, may prompt drastic roster adjustments in the defensive tackle rotation.

The concerns around Wilkins are growing. He hasn’t suited up since last October, and his lingering foot issues resurfaced during offseason workouts. As the Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported, Wilkins’ foot was “placed in a walking boot last season, then earlier this offseason… back in the boot”. Other reports indicate a broken screw or re-injury during rehab, leaving his full clearance unlikely until August. While silver-and-black salaries weigh on the books, Carroll and Brady are already eyeing ways to recalibrate the roster.

Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t sugarcoat the situation when asked about Wilkins’ recovery during OTAs in May. “He’s not ready to get back out,” Carroll admitted to reporters, acknowledging the uncertainty clouding his star defender’s rehab. “We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process. Fortunately, there’s a lot of time, and we’re going to take every bit of it”. That timeline, though, is slipping. With Wilkins unavailable since Week 5 of last season, his continued absence leaves a $110 million-sized gap in the middle of Vegas’ front and Carroll can’t afford to wait forever to fill it.

Internally, the Raiders have a wildcard option brewing. Tyree Wilson, the 2023 first-round pick, has experience moving inside when needed. And Carroll may have little choice but to lean into that versatility. At 6’6”, 275 pounds, Wilson already brings a physical profile capable of holding up against interior linemen. NFL analysts noted last year that Wilson saw rotational snaps on the inside, a role he embraced when injuries piled up. If he adds bulk this offseason, Vegas could unlock more from a defender who posted eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 28 pressures in his first 33 games. Signs of promise that have yet to translate into breakout production.

USA Today via Reuters Credits- Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Malcolm Koonce. His 2023 late-season surge gave the Raiders a dependable edge presence opposite Maxx Crosby. That development might grant Carroll the flexibility to slide Wilson inside more consistently without compromising the perimeter pass rush. So, Koonce is asserting himself on the outside. That means Wilson’s interior reps could be the creative tweak Pete Carroll needs to offset Wilkins’ ongoing absence. At least until their marquee defensive tackle is fully operational.

Geno Smith’s viral sideline outburst signals the pressure in vegas

They planned it as just another Florida 7-on-7 youth football tournament in late June. But Geno Smith made it anything but ordinary. Coaching his passion project, the South Florida Express, Smith found himself in a heated sideline argument during a game that his team was comfortably winning 38-21. The confrontation escalated enough that security had to physically restrain the now-Raiders quarterback. Cameras caught Smith yelling, “That’s why they pay me the big bucks, that’s why I get paid the big bucks,” a line that instantly flooded social media feeds. And to be fair, he’s not wrong. The Raiders committed $75 million over two years to Smith this offseason. A deal designed to inject veteran leadership and stability into a franchise.

Despite the fanfare and financial backing, Smith’s tenure in Vegas comes with a thin line between job security and scrutiny. As Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk noted, “He’s being mentioned simply to say he’s not on the hot seat. He has $18.5 million in guarantees for 2026, and his close ties to Pete Carroll will keep Smith around… (Unless, of course, a certain minority owner decides otherwise.)” The “certain owner”? Naturally, Tom Brady. A minority stakeholder. While not officially calling the shots, he has been widely praised by Mark Davis and Carroll for steering the team’s QB acquisition strategy.

Meanwhile, while Geno Smith’s viral sideline outburst grabs the headlines, the Raiders’ defensive line rotation is quietly under reconstruction. With Christian Wilkins still sidelined from OTAs, Pete Carroll has leaned into the next-man-up strategy and that starts with Adam Butler. The eight-year veteran, who re-signed this offseason on a three-year, $16.5 million deal. He also started all 17 games last year and is the immediate plug if Wilkins misses further time.

Depth is quietly forming behind the scenes. Jonah Laulu already has seven starts under his belt. Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues are rookies. The Raiders are priming them for real reps. If Wilkins’ out, this group will do more than just hold the line.