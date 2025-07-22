Raiders to Cut Ties With RB as Ashton Jeanty Projected to Beat Travis Hunter, Says Insider

For over a decade, the Raiders have cycled through head coaches like disposable razors. Sharp on arrival, dulled by midseason, tossed by spring. Six head coaches in ten years. That kind of churn doesn’t build contenders…it corrodes them. But with Pete Carroll, the feeling around Henderson is… different. The 72-year-old didn’t arrive to reinvent himself or chase legacy points. He came to steady the floor. And in a building long defined by drama, misfires, and short-term fixes, Carroll’s presence, measured, open, intentional, has already shifted the tone. There’s structure. There’s communication. And more than anything, there’s finally a sense that someone in charge actually knows why they’re here.

Enter Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter, for starters. Two of the most electric young playmakers vying for spotlight roles in an offense hungry for explosiveness. Jeanty, the Boise State phenom, isn’t just your typical rookie. He led all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game last season. A staggering 164.4 yards with 56 total touchdowns. Talk about hat dominance! Can Hunter, the Colorado sensation outpace Jeanty’s immediate impact at the pro level? The Raiders may soon have to make a defining choice. But with them in the team, it means the door’s shut for one.

Because remember when the Raiders couldn’t break a 40-yard run to save their season? In 2024, the run game was nothing short of a collapse… Dead last in the NFL with just 1,357 rushing yards total and 79.8 per game. That kind of drought fires people. But it also gets Pete Carroll hired. The former Seahawks coach now takes over with a clear fix-it project in front of him, and the front office wasted no time, handing him Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. Jeanty led the entire FBS with 164.4 all-purpose yards per game and gives Vegas a back with home-run potential. Still, Carroll’s been in this league too long to crown a rookie in July. The talent’s obvious — the pressure is real.

But while Jeanty’s name headlines camp, Michael Haney puts a spotlight on someone quietly slipping down the depth chart: Zamir White. “It might be the last opportunity for one player to save his job,” Haney wrote. “If he can’t prove himself to Pete Carroll in training camp, he could be cut.” White entered the NFL in 2022 as a fourth-round pick out of Georgia — a program known for producing feature backs — and initially looked like a Josh Jacobs succession plan. “To say that White squandered that opportunity would be an understatement,” Haney noted. He totaled just 183 yards in eight games last season, averaging 2.8 yards per carry before a quad injury shut him down. His PFF rushing grade? A dismal 40.8.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Apr 25, 2025 Henderson, NV, USA Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Henderson Intermountain Health Performance Center NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20250425_jla_wb4_124

The Raiders made their message clear this offseason. Jeanty was the headliner, but they also added Raheem Mostert, who — despite being past his prime — still brings value. Behind them, White is suddenly in a crowded room that includes Sincere McCormick and rookie Dylan Laube. “Most NFL teams carry four running backs on their final rosters,” Haney wrote. “One of the Raiders’ backs will likely be cut before the season starts.” It’s a numbers game. And White, who flashed briefly in 2023, now finds himself clinging to that RB4 spot.

His path is there, but it’s narrow. “Training camp provides the perfect opportunity to show this new coaching staff that he can be a contributor,” Haney added. Whether White can stay healthy — and efficient — might decide his NFL future. Because while Jeanty draws attention and Carroll reshapes the culture, one thing’s clear: there’s little room left for another underperforming carry.

And here’s where the stakes sharpen. Pete Carroll and the Raiders made it clear they want explosiveness and versatility in the backfield. That’s why they spent the sixth overall pick on Jeanty. As Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings noted, Jeanty “has the frame, contact balance, and vision to be an early three-down contributor.” Well, That’s bad news for White. Training camp is his last shot. Fail to flash, and his story in Vegas ends before it ever really began. And that’s why, even with Travis Hunter making waves in Jacksonville, insiders are already tipping Jeanty to outperform him this season.

Boise State’s crown jewel: Ashton Jeanty’s NFL leap

Pro Football Focus didn’t mince words when it compared Ashton Jeanty to Alvin Kamara, the dynamic Pro Bowl running back for the Saints. That’s no throwaway compliment. Even Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft admitted, “Jeanty is such a difficult player to find a comparison for, considering he just doesn’t have a ton of weaknesses.” The former Boise State standout was the Broncos’ game-changer. So when the Las Vegas Raiders selected him, it was both a proud and painful goodbye for Boise State. Even Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson joked during an interview with Vegas Sports Today that he tried to convince Jeanty to return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s good reason for Danielson’s nostalgia. Jeanty torched defenses in 2024, including a 31-carry, 217-yard explosion against Hawaii. That season, he was a problem. Against UNLV, Barry Odom’s defense took a cheap shot to slow him down. It led to an elbow injury right before halftime. Yet, his bruising runs and versatility cemented his status as a threat every coach had to game plan around. Danielson isn’t just reminiscing, though. He’s confident Jeanty will shine in the NFL, especially under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly in Las Vegas. “I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL. I believe he’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year,” Danielson declared.

That prediction carries weight when you see Jeanty’s name mentioned alongside Heisman-winning backs like Reggie Bush, Derrick Henry, and Mark Ingram. His field vision, and resilience are the exact traits that could transform him from a collegiate powerhouse into a professional juggernaut. For Danielson, it’s more than just potential. Jeanty already followed that blueprint—and proved it works. Now he’s with the Raiders. Under Carroll’s evolving culture in Vegas, he’s ready to write the next chapter. One that Danielson, watching from afar, is eager to see unfold.