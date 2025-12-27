Raiders Receive Immediate $30.7M News on Trading Away Maxx Crosby Amid Tensions With Pete Carroll

Essentials Inside The Story Pete Carroll’s handling of Maxx Crosby raises internal questions in Las Vegas.

Crosby’s 2026 contract number alters how the Raiders evaluate flexibility.

League interest around Crosby shifts as the Raiders face offseason decisions.

The Las Vegas Raiders appear determined to end the season with an 11-game losing streak. If they succeed, the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft will be theirs. It still doesn’t explain head coach Pete Carroll (who is already on the hot seat)’s decision to bench star defensive end Maxx Crosby for the remaining two games of the season. Perhaps it’s a first step towards a trade option.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Michael Ginnati of Spotrac shared a realistic trade scenario centered around the Raiders and Crosby. Considering the Raiders’ desire for an overhaul, finding a suitor for the five-time Pro Bowler would open a whopping $30.7 million in the salary cap for 2026.

Crosby’s hypothetical new home will assume his full contract, which includes $30 million guaranteed in 2026 through $28 million in 2029. Las Vegas will just keep $5.1 million as dead money in its books. The edge rusher’s 2027 salary ($29 million) shall become fully guaranteed as early as March 13, 2026. Any team that trades for him following that essentially commits to paying him for at least two seasons, which would be around $60 million plus bonuses. These numbers make Crosby extremely tradable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole trade scenario stems from the defensive end’s recent fallout with the Raiders. He was reportedly declared OUT with a nagging knee injury, which he “vehemently disagreed” with and left the team’s facility.

“No, as a matter of fact, I anticipated it all the way throughout,” said Coach Carroll. “He’s just been fighting his a** off the whole time. He’s impeccably positioned himself as good a competitor as you can be. You can’t battle more than he’s battled. He’d do anything to be playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Carroll reasoned with Crosby’s reactions, considering them understandable, the DE isn’t on the same boat. From the team’s plans for the upcoming two weeks, they appear to be aiming for the No. 1 pick. And Crosby recently cleared his stance on the matter, saying he doesn’t “give a s***” about that.

“I don’t play for that,” he said. “My job is to be the best defensive end in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The franchise’s aim for first pick makes sense because it will help them bring a reliable, long-term solution to the quarterback position. As Geno Smith has proven consistently, he’s not their future. However, if Crosby’s fall with the team stretches into the offseason, there might be a chance for the Cowboys to correct their Micah Parsons mistake.

Cowboys eyeing Maxx Crosby

Given the heavy contract baggage attached to the league’s top defensive end, who else but the Dallas Cowboys to try their luck? Ever since Parsons left the team for the Green Bay Packers, there has been a void in the defense. That’s why the five-time Pro Bowler could be a late Santa’s blessing for Dallas. And this time, billionaire Jerry Jones isn’t disappointing his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gestures in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Jay Glazer revealed that the Cowboys reportedly approached the Raiders to inquire about edge rusher Crosby. But they were rebuffed. They wouldn’t have considered a call back if the five-time Pro Bowler hadn’t dramatically left the facility.

However, Crosby isn’t the only one Dallas has their eyes on. After their defense performed historically poorly, Jones is keeping all options open. They also approached the Cincinnati Bengals about Trey Hendrickson but were turned down. Now, the whispers have them connected to DT Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets.