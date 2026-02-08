Raiders Receive Massive Derek Carr Unretirement Update Amid Klint Kubiak’s Takeover After Super Bowl LX

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders rebuild meets uncertainty as franchise searches for quarterback stability

Derek Carr quietly resurfaces as unretirement buzz grows league-wide

Seahawks OC hire could influence Carr return and rookie QB mentorship

The Las Vegas Raiders may be looking to their past to solve their future at quarterback, as franchise legend Derek Carr is reportedly eyeing a return from retirement. Following a disappointing 3-14 season, the team received a massive boost from a franchise legend. This Raiders icon is none other than star signal-caller Derek Carr, who announced his retirement last May while playing for the New Orleans Saints.

“As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders,” Rapoport reported on X. “That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty, with limited options in free agency, trades, and the draft, makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation.”

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran quarterback is being discussed by many teams as a possible option. At 34 years old, and having retired just a year ago in 2024 with over 2,000 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, his most recent numbers make him an intriguing option for unretirement.

Rapoport also revealed that the Cincinnati Bengals even considered bringing back the 34-year-old as a backup option for their QB1 Joe Burrow, who missed nine games during the 2025 NFL season due to a turf toe injury sustained in Week 2.

Instead, the AFC North powerhouse opted to trade for the second-oldest QB in the league (then 40), Joe Flacco, from divisional rivals Cleveland Browns. This development also surfaced a few months after Derek Carr addressed a question about his return to the NFL while speaking to veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick.

“I wouldn’t say never,” Carr said. “Because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens. I think we’ve all probably learned that. For me, I’m training because I love to train. That’s going to be the rest of my life. I love to train.”

The former player’s optimistic words would be a massive welcome update for the raiders, who have been facing shot-caller stability issues since Carr’s departure.

Carr played for the Las Vegas Raiders for nine seasons after being drafted with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and broke nearly every franchise passing record with 63 wins as a starter. He is the franchise’s record-holder for passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), pass completions (3,201), and pass attempts (4,958). He also earned four Pro Bowl nods in Sin City.

Then, in 2023, Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract that included $100 million in total guarantees with the Saints. But his time in New Orleans was cut short by a shoulder injury last year.

While there’s no confirmation about a possible Derek Carr return, the Raiders Nation could remain positive, as Rapoport revealed the “right situation and coaching staff could lure Carr back onto the field.” This makes Las Vegas a prime candidate, especially after reports revealed the franchise is set to sign Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as head coach.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire Klint Kubiak as head coach

As things stand, the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator is preparing for a Super Bowl final, but he could soon be on his way to the Raiders.

After missing out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, the Las Vegas Raiders fired former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll after his first season with the franchise. The Raiders finished at the bottom of the AFC West by recording only three wins and hence secured the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

With a chance to kick-start their rebuild, the Raiders are set to hire yet another former Seattle Seahawks coach, Klint Kubiak, as head coach. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the development before revealing the franchise will have to wait until the Super Bowl to confirm this hire.

“Las Vegas can’t officially hire Kubiak until after Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 when the Seahawks face the New England Patriots, but all signs point toward a partnership between the two,” the report said.

Whether this hire could lure Derek Carr back to Sin City, only time will tell. But if the Raiders manage to bring their franchise superstar back, he could emerge as the perfect mentor for projected first overall pick and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.