Raiders Receive Unexpected News on Maxx Crosby’s Future After Major Update on Pete Carroll’s Firing

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby’s late-season absence sparked internal questions inside Las Vegas.

Pete Carroll’s handling of the situation drew immediate attention league-wide.

The Raiders’ cap position looms over every decision tied to Crosby.

Ever since Maxx Crosby left the Las Vegas Raiders facility after they benched him in the last two games, there have been a lot of theories. Spotrac even analyzed the financial burden on the franchise if a trade were to happen. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox laid out potential landing spots for him. Yet, in the midst of it all, a major update has surfaced, changing the entire narrative.

“I share this with the hope it may alleviate some concern,” wrote the former Raiders owner Amy Trask on X. “I believe it to be unlikely that @CrosbyMaxx will seek to leave the team, given his business relationships with @TomBrady and @JimGrayOfficial that extend beyond the field.”

The former owner believes Crosby wouldn’t seek a trade because of his deep-rooted ties to the Raiders’ new leadership structure, specifically minority owner Tom Brady and his partner Jim Gray. Since the beginning of the season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has mentored Crosby on what it means to be a true leader. The defensive end spent every week putting those lessons into practice.

“He’s taught me how to be a better leader,” the five-time Pro Bowler said earlier this year. “It’s been a constant evolving relationship, and he’s helped me so much, I think mostly in a leadership role, how to bring teammates along, how to push guys, to pull guys in a certain direction.”

As alarming as things appear currently, Crosby’s frustration and refusal to embrace the ‘tanking’ approach stem from his clash with head coach Pete Carroll. The defensive end believes his primary job is to compete and win, a goal he feels is being sidelined under Carroll’s regime. Interestingly, this friction might be temporary.

Sources suggest Carroll’s days in Las Vegas are numbered following the franchise’s worst possible season at 2-14. One more week remains, and the season will come to an end, and so will Carroll’s tenure, as Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports states.

Once that happens, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that the Raiders will make every possible negotiation to not let the “heart and soul” of the franchise leave home. Signs already point toward it.

Maxx Crosby returns to the Raiders’ building

The Raiders sidelined the All-Pro due to a lingering knee injury, though he wasn’t happy with the decision. Latest reports suggest that the edge rusher might have to undergo knee surgery in the offseason. With that update, he has returned to the Raiders facility, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed.

In an attempt to change the ongoing narrative, head coach Carroll also addressed Crosby’s return and claimed the two have found common ground.

“We’ve been talking about this for a couple of days,” Carroll previously said. “This didn’t just spring on him. It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000% on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it.”

The Raiders are projected to have over $105 million in salary cap space and a top draft pick. Keeping Crosby happy isn’t just about defense; it’s about maintaining the franchise’s identity while they hunt for their next quarterback (and head coach).