Raiders Rookie Escapes NFL Punishment for Play That Led to Tyquan Thornton’s Horrific Injury

With 3:55 left in the fourth quarter in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes uncorked a 55-yard dime down the left sideline to Tyquan Thornton, setting the Kansas City Chiefs up at the Raiders’ 5-yard line in their Week 4 clash. The adrenaline hit so fast that Thornton didn’t even realize he was hurt – he popped up, threw his right hand up in the air to celebrate, and took a step before his leg gave out. Broadcast cameras caught his left ankle twisted sideways, and team medical staff immediately put him in an air cast before wheeling him off on a cart.

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The Chiefs Kingdom was furious, taking to social media to call out the Raiders’ rookie safety Treydan Stukes for dragging Thornton down with an illegal hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned the hip-drop technique in March 2024, but when the league’s Office of Accountability released its weekly gameday accountability report on Saturday, October 10th, Stukes was not on the list.

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“#Raiders S Treydan Stukes was not fined for this play that resulted in an severe ankle injury to #Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Some wondered if it qualified for a hip-drop tackle. Not so, says the league office. Just an unfortunate injury.”

Under the NFL’s 2026 fine schedule, an illegal hip-drop tackle carries a $17,911 penalty for a first-time offense – the exact amount Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson was docked earlier this season for a tackle on Raiders’ RB Ashton Jeanty. For Stukes, playing on an $885,000 rookie base salary, avoiding the league penalty has saved a big part of his paycheck.

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According to the league, a hip-drop tackle is when a defender “grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.” Watching the tape, Stukes’ arms did go around Thornton’s waist, and as Thornton fell, Stukes’ body appeared to land on his foot, but the NFL believes this was a legal tackle.

Now, while the injury looked catastrophic on the field, the medical outlook did give Kansas City a ray of hope.

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“After extensive tests today, Tyquan Thornton is expected back within 12 to 16 weeks, sources say,” Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “He’ll have surgery within the week and there is a real chance at a late-season or playoff return.”

Even Thornton himself remains optimistic about his recovery and eventual return.

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“Love this team! 4-0 baby! I’ll be back stronger & better 🙏🏽🕺🏽 #ChiefsKingdom,” Thornton wrote on X.

The most tragic part of Thornton’s injury is that it halted the best performance of his career. Before going down, he recorded five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He averaged 22.2 yards per reception and was targeted eight times.

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After entering training camp as an afterthought while the offseason buzz focused on Xavier Worthy and fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen, Thornton quickly emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ most productive receiver threat, sitting second on the team in receiving yards (219) through four weeks – behind only Travis Kelce (246).

That sudden loss hit the locker room hard. Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Kelce touted what Thornton has meant to the Chiefs’ undefeated start.

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“Everybody f****ng loves Tyquan,” Travis said. “The guy just shows up every single day with his construction hat on ready to go to f****ng work and ready to put in the time and the effort that’s needed to have the success that he’s having. We’re 4-0. He’s playing unbelievably. He’s got Pat Mahomes’ trust. He’s got the coaches’ trust, and then to have something like this happen on such a big play in the game, it sucks, man.

“It sucks, and obviously positive news with the ankle and in hopes that if we are in the playoffs, and he’s healthy enough, he can get back out there. But at the same time, man, you just hate to see it happen to such a good guy. We got a lot of f****ng good teammates, man. And you guys are going to hear me say how much I love these guys. But Tyquan is definitely at the top of that list, man. Everybody loves that dude.”

With Tyquan sidelined for months and Rashee Rice managing a hamstring strain from the first quarter of Week 4, general manager Brett Veach is actively exploring veteran help. The most high-profile option is former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

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Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed that he’s begun contract talks with several teams, including the Chiefs. But Hill is 32, hasn’t played in a year following a terrible ACL injury, and it’s targeting a return to game action until November – he cannot step in immediately even if he comes back to the Chiefs.

That timeline makes a reunion with a system-ready free agent like Justin Watson – released by the Houston Texans at the end of August – a much more practical alternative. Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reported recently that the Chiefs have shown interest in bringing him back. Watson won two Super Bowls during his three seasons with the Chiefs (2022-24), and already knows head coach Andy Reid’s playbook.

Kansas City’s Week 5 bye gives Reid and Veach to evaluate all the options before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Whether they sign Watson for depth, or roll the dice on Hill’s availability, they need to replace Tyquan Thornton’s vertical speed if they want to keep opposing defenses guessing who brings a touchdown home for Mahomes.