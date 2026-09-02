Raiders Suffer Major Blow as DE Keyron Crawford Carted Off After Horror Injury 

During the 2026 NFL Combine, Keyron Crawford made such an instant impression that Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark literally flashed a “heart” sign with his hands to GM John Spytek after his interview. Stark would confess that he loves Crawford on the team’s Behind the Shield documentary series. That very same high-energy playstyle was on full display against the San Francisco 49ers.

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But, in the middle of it all, Crawford had torn his Achilles. New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak delivered the bad news on Wednesday, officially confirming the injury. However, the biggest blow was seeing Crawford listed on Injured Reserve without a “designated to return” tag when the official 53-man roster announcement was made over the weekend. It brought a brutal end to his 2026 rookie campaign before it ever truly started.

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The scary moment unfolded during the 4th quarter of the preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium. Keyron Crawford tried to rush 49ers QB Adrian Martinez, but got shoved down at an awkward angle and grabbed his lower leg. Trainers quickly guided him to the blue tent before bringing a motorized cart out. MySportsUpdate’s Ari Meirov, too, posted the confirmation about the injury on X.

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“#Raiders rookie DE Keyron Crawford, their 3rd-round pick out of Auburn, suffered an Achilles injury and will miss the entire 2026 NFL season,” Ari Meirov wrote on X.

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Right after the game, Kubiak wasn’t certain yet, stating: “Obviously, Keyron [Crawford] went down, has an ankle. We’ll evaluate him further.” The next morning, Kubiak said they were “still gathering information.” But unfortunately, the Raiders’ worst fears were realised as further medical testing ruled the promising pass rusher out for his debut year after the unique footballing journey Crawford has had up to this point.

He was not a football player until his senior year in high school and had played Basketball as a kid growing up until that point at Briarcrest Christian. During his couple of years of conditioning and training at Arkansas State, Crawford would go on to record 58 combined tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks before entering the transfer portal for a move to the SEC at Auburn.

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During his 2 seasons at Auburn, Crawford logged 58 combined tackles (that included 44 solo tackles), 5.0 sacks, and 10.5 tackles for loss before being drafted by the Raiders. Crawford also made 43 QB pressures in 2025, the 4th-highest per PFF among all defenders in the SEC, according to Raiders.com.

What does Keyron Crawford’s injury mean for the Raiders’ DL depth?

Crawford’s injury creates big issues on the defensive line for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. While 5x Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye are locked in as starting DEs, Crawford was supposed to be rotating heavily alongside Malcolm Koonce as the 2nd-string DEs. Losing him means the DE room loses a fast, edge-bending specialist who would’ve been important to keep the likes of ‘The Condor’ and Paye fresh.

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That rotation is crucial for slowly integrating Crosby back into the role as he has been working back from last year’s knee surgery. Maxx Crosby isn’t one to leave the field willingly; however, managing the snaps of one of the Raiders’ most important defenders will be important, something Crawford’s unavailability makes difficult.

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In this scenario, DE Patrick Johnson, signed in July, suddenly becomes a very valuable asset to the Raiders. Johnson has 70 games under his belt, but 1,328 of his career snaps have come on special teams compared to only 523 on defense. Despite this, Klint Kubiak has praised him previously during training camp, stating, “I saw a guy that’s a professional. A guy that plays extremely hard.”

Crawford’s injury will be a massive step back for GM John Spytek as well, who would’ve been hoping to see early production from his top draft picks to rebuild properly. Especially after only Ashton Jeanty thrived from the 2025 NFL Draft class. Losing pick 67 before their season opener leaves the Raiders with even lesser-quality depth on the DL.