“That’s Harassment”: Former Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell Gets Real on Biggest Bust of All Time Label After Failed NFL Career

The last time the Las Vegas Raiders had the No. 1 pick was in the 2007 NFL Draft, and there was a lot of excitement surrounding the team. They decided to take a chance on former LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell, hoping for a new beginning. Unfortunately, that excitement faded quickly, and Russell’s time with the team became one of the biggest letdowns in the league’s history.

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Speaking on the Raw Room podcast recently, Russell didn’t hold back while addressing the “biggest bust” tag that still follows him.

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“I haven’t played for four years,” he said. “I’m mad as f–k. So don’t you think I’m mad enough for you to come play with me, b—h? I’ll get at your a–…that you come up and talk crazy, that you play with me like I won’t do something to you, my nigga, like f—–g with me? Man, that’s harassment. You are harassing me. … I feel like I have to defend myself now.”

“They’re calling me the biggest bust because I was the best that didn’t turn out well. I can understand that. Mother-f—-r loves saying it. But they weren’t better than me. That’s why they’re saying I’m the biggest bust. I understand that. I feel that. That’s cool with me,” JaMarcus Russell added.

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He seems to understand why that narrative stuck all along.

During his tenure, the Raiders gave Russell a big six-year contract worth $68 million, with $31.5 million guaranteed. This showed they really believed in his abilities. But even with his impressive arm strength and size, things just didn’t work out, as off-field problems kept causing issues.

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Because of this, people began to worry about his fitness and commitment, and even fans of the Raiders started to question his ability to lead. In three seasons, he only threw 18 touchdowns but had 23 interceptions. After 31 games filled with issues, the team decided to part ways with him in May 2010.

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Then, almost as quickly as he rose, Russell faded out. He was suddenly labeled one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

Despite a few workouts here and there, no team was willing to take a chance on him. Just three years after being the top pick, he found himself without a single suitor, a fall that was as shocking as it was swift.

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His time with the Raiders seemingly damaged his reputation to such an extent that the franchise even discouraged Terrelle Pryor from wearing Russell’s old No. 2 jersey, hoping to avoid any comparisons.

For years, Russell stayed out of the spotlight. It was only this week when he began to speak up, sharing his side of the story.

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It’s funny how things come full circle. The Raiders find themselves with the No. 1 pick again, this time looking at Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Raiders may have found their answer in Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders are in the top spot for the 2026 NFL Draft, and it looks like Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite after an impressive college career. But owner Mark Davis is aware that this position brings a lot of pressure, especially considering the team’s history with the No. 1 pick.

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“Having the first pick in the draft is exciting because we kind of control the draft—we get to make the decision on who we’re going to pick,” Davis said last month. “But we’ve had that position before, and it didn’t work out. So there’s no magic bullet there, but it’s a great opportunity to get a great player, whoever they decide to pick.”

Mendoza has really shown what he can do. During Indiana’s Pro Day, the Heisman winner appeared confident and focused, completing 53 out of 56 passes. His timing was impressive, and his precision on short and medium throws is why teams view him as a reliable and effective choice.

Additionally, his performance speaks for itself. He guided the Hoosiers to a national championship, passing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 72% of his throws.

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He made few errors, throwing only six interceptions, and also contributed 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, proving he can make a difference in many ways.

Yet, Raider Nation can’t forget what happened before. Just saying JaMarcus Russell’s name brings back some painful memories in Sin City, and it understandably makes people nervous.

While there’s no obvious indication that Mendoza will go down that same road, the draft is always full of surprises. This time, the feeling is to get it right and turn the page on the past.