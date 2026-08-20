“That’s the Whitest Quarterback Room”: Maxx Crosby Shares True Feelings on Working Alongside Kirk Cousins & Fernando Mendoza After Heated Brawl

The Las Vegas Raiders were out for a regular 11-on-11 drill session in their training camp practice facility in Henderson, Nevada, on August 7, when a scuffle between their star DE Maxx Crosby and newly signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins garnered public attention. Now, in the aftermath of these events, Crosby is opening up about his quarterbacks, especially No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

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“That’s the whitest quarterback room,” Crosby said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “It’s the whitest quarterback room in the history of quarterback rooms. Not one tattoo between the four of them.”

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The Raiders DE took a lighthearted approach while describing the Raiders’ quarterback room. But just a few days back, when Maxx Crosby violated the standard non-contact rules and struck Kirk Cousins’ throwing arm on back-to-back plays during their practice drills, it angered Cousins.

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Later, Cousins shoved Crosby and grabbed his jersey collar as they exchanged words. However, after being suspended for the next day’s practice session, the two seemingly reconciled.

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On August 15, Crosby even took to social media to poke fun at the drama, posting an AI-generated UFC poster ft. himself and Cousins in a main event bout. He also tagged CEO Dana White as part of the joke. At the same time, the veteran QB also revealed what actually fueled his shove.

“My elbow got hit,” Cousins told media on August 18. “I joke with Maxx, and I say, ‘You can touch me anywhere you want, just don’t touch my arm.’ You want to bump me in the ribs? Fine. I think if anything, hitting me in the hips or the ribs is actually good because it simulates what I need to feel… So, I was just asking [Crosby] to just stay off the arm.”

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Both Crosby and Cousins aren’t holding any grudges after the training camp brawl. Crosby, in fact, shared his experience of working with Cousins’ backup and rookie Las Vegas Raiders QB, Fernando Mendoza.

“He’s a great kid. I mean, it’s weird, me saying that like he’s a child or something, but he’s a great kid,” Crosby added. “He really is. He’s the same guy every single day and obviously got crazy talent. Like, he makes some throws, you’re like, “F**k.” You know what I mean?…

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“He’s just all about football, and he’s just a good kid, and I want to see him have the success that a lot of these young quarterbacks are having… Kirk is a guy with a ton of success. He’s had a lot of success in this league. And Fernando’s like, he’s the future.”

The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins earlier this year in a five-year contract worth up to $172 million. As things stand, he is likely to lead the franchise’s offense while rookie QB Fernando Mendoza prepares himself as the backup.