Earlier this week, Klint Kubiak took the blame for the Raiders’ ugly second-half starts. By halftime in Denver on Sunday, he was pointing somewhere else, and he did it on live television.

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With his team trailing the Broncos 17-10, the first-year Raiders coach was asked how Las Vegas could respond after two blocked punts and seven first-half penalties. Kubiak was blunt about the source of the problem:

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“They need to call it both ways,” Kubiak said, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

He had nothing more to add before disappearing into the locker room. At the break, Denver had been penalized once. Las Vegas had seven calls against it, costing the Raiders 48 yards.

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Two calls stood out. Eric Stokes was flagged for pass interference on a third-and-goal throw to Jaylen Waddle, which put the ball on the 1-yard line, and Bo Nix hit Adam Trautman for a touchdown on the next play.

Another call, offensive pass interference on Cody White, wiped out a Mendoza completion to Jalen Nailor.

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The Raiders also had two punts blocked, and the first one set up Wil Lutz’s 38-yard field goal, which opened the scoring for Denver. Trautman’s 1-yard score and a 1-yard run by Jonah Coleman made it 17-0.

Then the Raiders came alive. A 46-yard Ashton Jeanty run set up a Matt Gay field goal, and Jeanty caught a 68-yard touchdown from Fernando Mendoza, the rookie’s first career TD pass, to cut it to 17-10.

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Jeanty had nine carries for 75 yards and three catches for 78 yards at the break, while Mendoza was 6 of 13 for 127 yards.

Nix’s Hail Mary on the last play of the half was intercepted, leaving him 12 of 23 for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

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Denver (7-2) entered on a five-game winning streak and is 4-0 at home. Las Vegas (4-6) had dropped two straight, including a 21-13 home loss to Seattle last week, and Denver has beaten the Raiders four straight times.

Sean Payton had warned about this team all week:

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“This clearly is a different team than we’ve played the last couple of years.”

Kubiak, the son of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, sounded different earlier in the week, when he shouldered the blame for the Raiders’ slow starts out of halftime:

“We expect more out of ourselves coming out of the tunnel in the third quarter, and I expect more out of myself too. … I put it on myself. There’s no one to blame but me.”

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Coaches who criticize officials on camera can draw a league fine, which is why Kubiak’s short answer on a live microphone is worth noting.