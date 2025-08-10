Tom Brady & Pete Carroll Forced to Sign Former First-Round Safety After Seahawks Expose Raiders

You know what they say when they mention someone is a former 1st rounder – it’s either hype, hope, or a hint of desperation. For the Raiders, it might be a little of all three. On Aug 10, Las Vegas signed safety Terrell Edmunds, a former first-round pick and the 28th overall selection in 2018 out of Virginia Tech. The 28-year-old spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, finishing his $10.6 million rookie deal before returning in 2022 on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Edmunds brings experience, size, and a resume.

The timing? Let’s just say it wasn’t random. Just three days earlier (Aug. 5), the Raiders’ run defense got shredded in their preseason debut. And not by DK Metcalf or Kenneth Walker – by the Seahawks’ backups. Seattle racked up 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine first-quarter carries, with George Holani leading the charge: seven carries, 61 yards, one score, and a 24-yard burst that broke the opening drive wide open.

The worst part? Las Vegas had most of its starters in for all of it. In 2024, the Raiders ranked 13th against the run. In 2025’s first look, they looked like a team still searching for that version. Maybe Edmunds can help them find it.