Tom Brady & Raiders Receive Strong Message on Klint Kubiak After Seahawks Win Super Bowl

Klint Kubiak's hiring signals a serious shift in the Raiders' offensive identity

Kubiak's challenge will be to survive the reset

Seattle is scrambling to fill a massive void left behind after a championship run

The blueprint for a championship offense was just put on display in Super Bowl LX, and now the Las Vegas Raiders have hired its architect. Klint Kubiak’s move to Las Vegas is already drawing strong endorsements. Former cornerback Jason McCourty sent a message intended for the Raiders organization and its minority owner, Tom Brady.

“I can sell to Las Vegas fans that Kubiak is going to be the guy to get us to the promised land,” said Jason, who was a guest on the recent episode of the Up & Adams show.

Tom Brady bought a minority stake in the Raiders in 2024. However, over the past two years, the GOAT’s winning mentality and resilience have yet to be reflected in the team’s performance. With Klint Kubiak stepping in as the Raiders’ new head coach, expectations will be high. Still, it won’t be a walk in the park. Due to the Silver & Black’s inconsistent play, the franchise has frequently changed head coaches in recent seasons, making Kubiak the Raiders’ fifth head coach since 2021.

Moreover, this roster needs a real reset. That kind of change doesn’t happen overnight, which means ownership has to stay patient or Kubiak risks becoming the next name on a long list of failed Raiders coaches. The belief around the league is that he didn’t get the hype his résumé suggested, partly because of timing and Seattle’s playoff push, but if he sparks a fast turnaround as he did there, this hire could age really well.

His Seattle offense was steady and helped bring the run game back to life, even if the defense carried the spotlight. With Kubiak as the Seahawks OC, the team’s offense ranked within the top 10 of various NFL categories. Registering a total of 5,973 offensive yards, the Seahawks offense ranked 8th in the league in the regular season. Recording 483 points, the Hawks were third in the league and 8th in passing yards (3,877). Moreover, the Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, had a standout season under Kubiak.

In Vegas, he will have a clear system, the No. 1 overall pick, and elite pieces already in place: Brock Bowers on offense, and Maxx Crosby on defense. Those two will define everything next.

Therefore, with Geno Smith’s uncertainty and the strong possibility of roping Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza, Kubiak could successfully overhaul the Raiders’ offense with his methodical game plans. While the anticipation remains high for the new Raiders head coach, replacing him at the Seahawks would be a subject of concern for Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks look in-house to replace Kubiak as offensive coordinator

Following the Super Bowl LX victory, the Seahawks‘ confidence will be high moving to the next season, but the franchise will have a big void to fill. They will have to find a suitable replacement for Klint Kubiak, who had a profound influence on the Seahawks offense. The Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald, is reportedly looking for an internal hire for the offensive coordinator role; someone who is familiar with his strategies and game plans.

As per the recent report from The Tacoma News Tribune‘s Gregg Bell, the new Super Bowl-winning coach is not keen on getting a new offensive coordinator from outside, although no specific names have come up.

“I’m told Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald are closing in on hiring from within the team’s current coaching staff to be Seattle’s new offensive coordinator to replace Klint Kubiak,” wrote Bell on X.

Therefore, seeing a promotion of the current offensive line coach, John Benton, who has 33 years of coaching experience, can’t be ruled out. The offensive assistant Michael Byrne’s promotion is another possibility. After Sam Darnold’s exceptional performance this season, the quarterbacks coach, Andrew Janocko, would be another possible consideration.