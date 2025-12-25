Tom Brady Receives a Job Demand From Ex-Raiders HC Who Has No Respect For Pete Carroll

Essentials Inside The Story With 13 losses in 15 weeks, Raiders are enduring their worst season since 2006

Reports suggest Carroll could be "one-and-done" after just one season

Former HC Del Rio slammed Carroll’s "collegiate, rah-rah" leadership

Another season, another failure. That’s pretty much been the story of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2017, except for one promising 2021 season under Jon Gruden. Then came Antonio Pierce in 2024 when the Raiders finished at the bottom of the AFC West. The Silver and Black were supposed to be reborn under veteran Pete Carroll, but 2025 became their worst nightmare with 13 losses in 15 weeks. Perhaps it’s time Tom Brady flips back the pages and brings back Jack Del Rio, because that’s what he wants.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If the Raiders’ minority owner, who wants to shape a winning culture in Las Vegas, is listening, Del Rio wants to return to the head coach position.

“We had a hell of a team going there, and it got blown up. It’s a shame they haven’t been back since,” Del Rio remarked on The Coach’s Out show. “So maybe Del Rio should be back with the Raiders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former HC is known for taking the team to a 12-4 record back in 2016. His tenure with the franchise may have been limited to three seasons, not once Las Vegas finished at the bottom. He left the Raiders cause owner Mark David wanted to bring back Gruden, who led the franchise to consecutive divisional titles and the AFC Championship game in 2000 and 2001.

However, his second run with the Silver and Black didn’t turn out as expected, recording just one adequate season of 10-7 in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Del Rio didn’t just stop at offering his services; it was a direct shot at Carroll’s leadership style. He believes the current head coach’s collegiate personality isn’t the right fit for the Raiders’ culture, which is why the team lost the physical edge and is sitting with the worst season since 2006.

“Pete’s always had more of a collegiate, raw-raw type of mentality, and I don’t know if that fits the Raiders,” he said earlier this month. “When we were together there in Oakland, our teams were physical. To me, it starts in the trenches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This might be one-and-done season for Carroll, because he isn’t the only one receiving criticism for the Raiders’ current 2-13 standing. NFL insider Mike Florio didn’t mince his words when giving a rather brutal suggestion to minority owner and NFL Legend Tom Brady.

Tom Brady receives a reality check

The Raiders wanted Brady as their quarterback initially, but instead, they got him as a minority stakeholder. Somehow, that felt better, since the franchise desperately needed advice in culture-building and quarterback selection. With that vision, Brady influenced the hiring of Carroll, but that went absolutely sideways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 5, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251005_lbm_aj4_061

Mike Florio believes Brady prioritizes his FOX Sports lead analyst role more than his Raiders minority holder role. That’s why the franchise should give him an ultimatum.

“You can’t be doing a thousand things and be fully focused on a football team that you are involved in trying to help,” Florio said. “Here’s the bottom line. He can try all he wants to distance himself from it, but he owns a piece of that team. This is on him. This failure is on him. He can either cash out or go all in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, the only positive aspect for the Raiders appears to be earning the No. 1 draft pick in 2026. If they lose the remaining two games, they can draft top prospect quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, more than the quarterback room, the Raiders need a rejuvenation in the coaching staff, more specifically head coach position.