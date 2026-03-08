Tom Brady Reportedly Blocked Patriots From Landing Maxx Crosby Before DE’s Move to Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady reportedly blocks Patriots’ path in Maxx Crosby trade drama

Las Vegas Raiders receive two first round picks for Maxx Crosby

Late-season benching hinted at Crosby frustration before Ravens blockbuster trade

Tom Brady may have won six rings for the Patriots, but his new allegiance to the Raiders reportedly cost New England a shot at star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. While the Dallas Cowboys were among the biggest names linked, the New England Patriots were in the reckoning. However, the deal never went through, with reports suggesting the legendary quarterback was involved.

“One person involved in the trade made an interesting point about the Patriots’ chances at Crosby: ‘No way Tom [Brady] was sending Maxx to [Mike] Vrabel’,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

There have been no public clashes between the Patriots and Tom Brady since his rocky exit from the franchise, where he won six Super Bowls in 20 years, to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady hasn’t sided with his former team since taking an ownership stake in the Raiders, with the seven-time Lombardi Trophy winner making some pretty controversial comments about not having a team to root for in Super Bowl LX, featuring the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast in early February. “May the best team win.”

Similarly, Brady and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel don’t share any personal vendettas, as they were previously teammates in New England for seven years, starting in 2001.

However, it’s been reported that Brady was reluctant to send the Raiders’ best player to his former team, since acquiring Crosby would only enhance New England, who were one game away from the Lombardi Trophy. Although Brady has a long history with the Patriots, his current focus appears to be entirely on Las Vegas.

Though the two teams compete in different divisions in the AFC, there is also a chance that Brady would have seen them as championship rivals. But if that were the case, he’d probably not want an AFC North team (Ravens) to benefit from Crosby either.

Regardless of the reason behind the move, Crosby’s exit may have been on the horizon for some time. Reports surfaced late in the season suggesting the star wasn’t entirely pleased with how things ended, especially after being benched in the final stretch of games. Despite reportedly feeling healthy enough to contribute, the decision to keep him on the sidelines raised eyebrows.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record, the Raiders are expected to eye an offensive weapon during this offseason as they now move into rebuilding mode with the trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks.

Raiders expected to push for SB-winning WR in free agency

In a season where the Las Vegas Raiders finished fourth in the AFC West with just three wins, the team had issues in each department, with the offense being particularly problematic.

The franchise was concerningly poor and ranked last in total offense with 245.2 total yards per game, with 25 touchdowns. Similarly, the Black and Silver ranked 28th and 32nd in the passing and rushing offense categories, managing just 241 points in 2025.

With the franchise expected to draft Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Fox Sports believes the Raiders could push to sign Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed in the upcoming free agency.

“The Weber State product was a great mid-season trade addition for the Seahawks, helping Seattle win the Super Bowl with explosive return ability,” FOX notes in the piece. “However, Shaheed follows former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to Las Vegas here, where he should get a larger role in the offense. Shaheed also played for Kubiak in New Orleans and is very familiar with the offensive scheme being installed in the desert.”

In the 2025 season, Shaheed had 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns, to go with a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown.

While these may not be star WR1 numbers, with Shaheed’s familiarity with Klint Kubiak’s offense and his versatility, his inclusion could present the Raiders with an exciting and proven offensive option to kick-start a challenging rebuild.