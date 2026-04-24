Tom Brady Sends Powerful 6-Word Message to Raiders’ New QB Fernando Mendoza

Just a year ago, Fernando Mendoza wasn’t even viewed as a top NFL prospect when he transferred from California to Indiana. But after a historic 2025 season with the Hoosiers, he skyrocketed to the top of draft boards. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders made the inevitable come true by selecting Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, and his idol quarterback couldn’t have been prouder.

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Mendoza wasn’t in Pittsburgh to shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and reveal his Silver and Black jersey on the stage. He’s prioritising his mother’s health and staying back in Miami to celebrate the moment with his family. Even so, through his Instagram story, Tom Brady sent a powerful message to Mendoza, re-sharing the NFL’s post depicting an “The Office”-themed illustration of both of them shaking hands.

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“Hard work, resilience, discipline, accountability, leadership, and teamwork,” Tom Brady captioned on his Instagram story. “That’s what this game is all about. LFG. Raider Nation, we will make you proud.”

Like many young QBs, Fernando Mendoza grew up idolizing the Raiders’ current minority owner. As a Boston native, Mendoza saw Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories and become the biggest star in his hometown. So, having the NFL legend as a mentor in his rookie year is probably a dream come true for Mendoza.

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“Yeah, I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady? I mean, more Super Bowl rings than anybody … anybody!” Mendoza said back during the 2026 NFL Combine. “So, that opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time—by a wide margin—and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him would mean so much.”

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“Especially to learn, and I’m all about learning,” he added. “So from Day 1, you know, I’ve got to learn a lot. It’s going to be a long journey, and to potentially have a mentor like that, it would be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful.”

In over three collegiate seasons, Mendoza has built an impressive résumé, throwing for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Mendoza delivered a standout performance in 2025, when he led Indiana to a 16-0 record. He also won the Heisman Trophy, recording 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with 276 yards and 7 scores on the ground.

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Mendoza wrapped up the season with a 182.9 passer rating and a National Championship win with the Hoosiers.

Now, in Las Vegas, Mendoza will enter the start of a new era with Klint Kubiak as the team’s new head coach. After a 3-14 season and moving on from HC Pete Carroll and QB Geno Smith, the Raiders just invested their highest pick in Mendoza to lead them in a turnaround. But Tom Brady has made it clear that Mendoza still needs the right environment to develop in the NFL.

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How will the Raiders set up Fernando Mendoza for success?

Even as the No. 1 pick, the former Hoosiers QB will need time to adjust to the NFL, and the Raiders understand that. So, earlier in free agency, the Raiders added wide receiver Jalen Nailor and center Tyler Linderbaum to strengthen their offense. But the Raiders’ biggest move this offseason was signing veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a five-year deal to be Mendoza’s mentor.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan State at Indiana Oct 18, 2025 Bloomington, Indiana, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Bloomington Memorial Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 20251018_mmd_ga3_235

This year, Mendoza could still make his way onto the field with a strong performance at training camp. But the Raiders have suggested that they might prefer to ease him in while Cousins starts Week 1 of the 2026 season.

“I think in a perfect world that he’s watching a mature adult go and run an offense and run the team, but the situation is you might have that player, you might not,” Kubiak said while discussing rookie QBs in an interview last month. “You might not have that veteran just showing the way, so he might come in and have to play immediately, but you’d rather him learn before he gets in the game. You don’t always get to pick.”

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During his 14-year NFL career, Cousins threw for 44,700 yards, 298 touchdowns, and 131 interceptions in 174 games. In 2022, Cousins also delivered under high pressure while leading the Minnesota Vikings to eight comeback wins. Even last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins stepped up when the team needed him and went 5-3 as a starter.

Moreover, Cousins’ reliable experience as a starter and Tom Brady’s mentorship can provide a solid support system for Fernando Mendoza. If the Raiders handle this right, they could develop a great QB and secure the stability under center for years to come.