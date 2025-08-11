Tom Brady Told to Keep Mark Davis in Check After Raiders Minority Owner’s Intentions Revealed

So, owning just 5% of the Silver and Black might sound like a side hustle for Tom Brady. After all, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has plenty on his plate. But in Sin City, this isn’t a part-time gig. “He is involved in everything!” The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini said. That’s Brady — not one to stand in the corner while the rest of Raider Nation runs the show.

And with that presence, the former Buccaneers icon isn’t just a silent partner. “I think he’s informed daily of things that are happening and he has a say. And I think he’s in contact with the stars of that team,” Russini added. From helping steer the hiring of Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek to firing up players in the locker room, Brady’s fingerprints are reportedly on more than just ownership papers. But now comes the newest wrinkle.

“And by the way, so I would say Brady’s impact on that place is (a), it’s going to help keep Mark Davis at bay a little bit. And we’ve all heard the stories. You know, like they have big money ownership there now,” S.I.’s Albert Breer said on The Rich Eisen Show. Why? Many believe Davis is overly focused on recreating the past glory days of the Raiders, rather than building a sustainable modern team. This is evident in the frequent coaching changes and a perceived lack of clear direction. And Breer feels Brady can change that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think it’s his ability to attract other big money guys. It’s like not a lot of people talk about this, but they brought in Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, and Tom Wagner as his business partners. And those are huge money guys, right? Which is part of why they go pay $6 million to get Chip Kelly out of Ohio State, right? Like, I think part of that was symbolic, it was like this is not the same Raiders organization. And I’ve got a ton of stories from the coaching search where it was like we’re not the same team anymore. So there’s that impact,” he further explained.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In fact, that vision is changing the DNA of the Silver and Black. Breer explained that Brady’s arrival sends a clear message — this isn’t the same Raiders organization. From the coaching search to the roster build, there’s a new standard. The GM and Carroll share Brady’s mindset, valuing “football character” above all. Translation? Tough, team-first players who live for the game. That’s now the blueprint for every draft pick, trade, and free-agent signing.

via Imago Birmingham City v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew s Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew s, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 12, 2023. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xMikexEgertonx 73309449

Even the quarterback room isn’t off-limits. “The story I heard was he helped with their quarterback evaluation,” Breer revealed. Flying under the radar, Brady reportedly spent a day breaking down film with coaches and the front office — intentionally avoiding the spotlight so the work, not the name, took center stage. But make no mistake, his influence shapes who wears the Silver and Black next.

Tom Brady’s impact on the Raiders

After years of frustration, missed playoffs, and stop-start rebuilds, the Raiders have made it clear they’re done with mediocrity. The mission now? Put a winning, consistent product on the Allegiant Stadium field and give Raider Nation a reason to roar again. And with 2025 shaping up as a fresh start, they’re banking on a new direction to finally stick.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, that new direction includes Tom Brady. And his presence? Massive! The greatest quarterback in NFL history is now part of the brain trust, weighing in on every major offseason call. From coaching hires to roster tweaks, Brady has been right in the middle of it all, and he’s showing no signs of sitting quietly on the sidelines.

And the Brady effect? It’s real. Ever since stepping into the building, he’s given the Raiders something they’ve been missing — championship habits. Whether it’s sharing advice with players, holding quiet conversations with staff, or just being a constant presence, Brady’s impact has already raised the bar. Still, he knows nothing matters unless it translates to wins when the season kicks off.

Even insiders see his role extending beyond the field. As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer put it, Brady’s influence will also attract serious financial muscle to the ownership table. That kind of backing means the Raiders can make bold moves — and pay for them. And on the field? According to Breer, Brady’s intentions are clearly revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “I think the impact is the type of player they’re bringing in. I think the guys in that organization, Pete Carroll, the new general manager, and John Spytek, are in lock step with him anyway. But I think that there’s a certain type of player that Tom wants in the building. And I think those guys know, like we’re going to have when we go to talk to Tom about who we’re acquiring, who we’re drafting, who we’re signing, who we’re trading for, we want to be able to tell him this is your type of guy. And that means a guy who loves football…..all of that stuff is now going to become paramount.”

So, all in all, Brady is shaping the kind of roster the Silver and Black will roll out. With Pete Carroll and John Spytek aligned with his vision, the Raiders are now zeroing in on tough, team-first players who love the grind. In other words, the Raiders you’ll see in 2025 won’t look—or play—like the Raiders you’ve seen before.