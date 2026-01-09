Tom Brady’s Commitment to Raiders Questioned After Mark Davis Confirms Minority Owner’s Role

Essentials Inside The Story A rough Raiders season has flipped the spotlight onto Tom Brady

Behind the scenes, his growing influence and intentions as a minority owner are stirring debate inside league circles

Now, with coaching decisions looming, Brady's real test begins

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady might have excelled in his role as a player, but it seems like his journey as a minority owner isn’t really going well. Following a disastrous season for the Las Vegas Raiders, sharp critiques are now aimed at Brady, with prominent analysts arguing that winning championships on the field doesn’t translate to building one from the owner’s box.

“I think Vegas needs to figure out how they’re going to be set up going forward,” Breer said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “I think Tom Brady’s got to learn how to run a football team, and it sounds weird coming from me. You know what I mean? It’s the greatest player of all time.”

He further cited former QB John Elway’s example, who once went through similar issues during his consultant role with the Denver Broncos.

“John Elway, when he got back to Denver in 2011, eventually became kind of difficult to work for, but at the beginning, there was a very real acknowledgement on John’s part of what he didn’t know. He rolled his sleeves up and learned how to scout, how to evaluate, and that isn’t as simple as saying, “Yeah, well, I played in the league for a couple of decades, so I have an idea of what I’m looking at.” Of course you do, but it’s not the same thing as building a team and managing a football operation.”

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024, when the team approved his purchase of roughly a five percent stake alongside partner Tom Wagner as part of a wider ownership group led by Mark Davis.

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024, when the team approved his purchase of roughly a five percent stake alongside partner Tom Wagner as part of a wider ownership group led by Mark Davis.

The quarterback viewed his role as much more than a passive investment. Although NFL rules limit titles for minority owners, Raiders owner Mark Davis publicly highlighted Brady as a strategic voice in shaping the franchise’s future.

“I want Tom to have a huge voice — no question about it. It’s part of building the infrastructure of the organization … a football person on that side of it that’s not a coach or a general manager. He’s somebody who can oversee the whole picture. I believe Tom, come time, will be the person who can do that,” he said.

However, things appeared to be traveling a different road during the 2025 season. After the team ended the season with a concerning 3-14 record, his involvement drew scrutiny, with agents and media noting that Brady’s football insights were shaping the Raiders’ direction, for better or worse, and also accused him of complicating the club’s internal dynamics.

While he was expected to influence the quarterback, Geno Smith’s numbers (19 touchdowns with 17 interceptions) also raised questions about his impact. But why exactly did Brady need to walk in as a stakeholder? It was surely more than just guidance and support.

Raiders agent clarifies Tom Brady’s purpose of acquiring minority ownership

Tom Brady’s entry as a minority owner gave new hope to the Las Vegas Raiders’ management. While the owner, Mark Davis, openly clarified that Brady could bring in an experienced approach to the coaching team, a team agent had other things to unveil. According to him, Davis needed an extra cash inflow to run things in a desired manner, and that’s where Brady came into the picture.

“Brady has a lot of say in the organization,” said an agent of a Raiders client. “Pete will be gone, and Spytek will stay because Brady will want it that way. Mark Davis needed an influx of cash to operate at a different level. With new cash comes strings, and those strings are Tom Brady.”

As a major development in his role, Tom Brady is actively participating in the Las Vegas Raiders’ search for their next head coach after Pete Carroll was fired following a disappointing season. Raiders owner Mark Davis said Brady will work closely with general manager John Spytek to find the right person to lead the team. Now that he has a major responsibility, it is to be seen if he proves his dedication to the team.